Browns QB Baker Mayfield Gives Grim Injury Update

After the worst loss of his career, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield finds himself in a place he has never been before.

The embattled and injured QB spoke to media members on Wednesday, November 17 to detail his physical condition, which he said is at its most precarious since entering the NFL. Mayfield also talked about his playing status Sunday against the Detroit Lions, indicating he would likely be ready to go for the game despite being bruised and battered.

Jake Trotter, Browns reporter for ESPN, posted video of the quarterback’s comments via Twitter.

“This is probably the most beat up I’ve ever been in my career (as an ambulance whizzes by)…” Baker is battling knee and foot injuries on top of the torn labrum. Says he’s still planning to play Sunday vs. Detroit. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ukvNHfmjED — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 17, 2021

Browns Wide Receivers Growing Frustrated With Mayfield

Even hurt, Mayfield still offers the Browns their best chance at success against the Lions and beyond. But that doesn’t mean his wide receiver group is thrilled about the prospect of catching passes from a QB who has been up and down all season.

Most recently, Mayfield went 11-for-21 for just 73 yards, along with 1 TD and 1 INT in an embarrassing 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 14. Two days later, wideout Jarvis Landry spoke to reporters about the QB’s struggles, as well as Landry’s own frustrations, during the wide receiver’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Mary Kay Cabot, of Cleveland.com, tweeted video of the interaction on Tuesday, November 16.

#Browns Jarvis Landry doesn’t know why he’s not getting the ball more pic.twitter.com/uQsTEzZzrN — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 16, 2021

“Yeah. I mean, I haven’t been getting the ball so much, either,” Landry said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things, but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

Landry has tallied 23 catches for a total of 219 yards this season in six games of action, having battled injury concerns of his own. He has not found the end zone in 2021.

Based on Cabot’s reporting, Landry is not the only Browns wide receiver who has taken issue with Mayfield’s sometimes inconsistent performance.