Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sends Strong Message in New Video

Baker Mayfield provided an update on his surgically repaired shoulder in a video posted to his wife’s Instagram on Thursday, a possible signal to teams inquiring with the Cleveland Browns about a trade.

Lost in the shuffle of what has been a chaotic offseason is the fact that Mayfield had surgery to repair a torn labrum — an injury that haunted him for the majority of last season.

He suffered the injury in Week 2 and wore a brace on his shoulder following the injury. While there was mixed feedback about how that affected his throwing motion and accuracy, it’s clear he was much less than 100 percent throughout the season.

Emily Mayfield posted a video of Baker working out in their home gym, noting that the shoulder was looking “A-okay.”

Mayfield posted a video saying he was ready to come back better than ever following the surgery, albeit that was before the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, throwing his NFL future into a spiral of uncertainty.

“I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said. “This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy.

“This is not the end of my story,” Mayfield added. “It’s just going to be one of those little things that I’ll look back and remember that’s one of those challenges and adversity that I’m going to try to take advantage of me, and it’ll make me a better person.”

Baker Mayfield Trade Could Drag Into Coming Months

With no teams eager to make a deal for Mayfield and the NFL Draft passing, it could be a while before the Browns execute a trade involving the former top overall pick. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that it could be until at least June.

“The problem is when you get to this point in the NFL calendar is that there are no deadlines,” Rapoport told McAfee. “Teams will settle in now for OTAs and rookie minicamp. Everything is going to slow down and I don’t anticipate anything happening with Baker until June. … You are starting to get into a real dead period now.”