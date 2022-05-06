Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sends Strong Message in New Video

Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sends Strong Message in New Video

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

Getty Images Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield provided an update on his surgically repaired shoulder in a video posted to his wife’s Instagram on Thursday, a possible signal to teams inquiring with the Cleveland Browns about a trade.

Lost in the shuffle of what has been a chaotic offseason is the fact that Mayfield had surgery to repair a torn labrum — an injury that haunted him for the majority of last season.

He suffered the injury in Week 2 and wore a brace on his shoulder following the injury. While there was mixed feedback about how that affected his throwing motion and accuracy, it’s clear he was much less than 100 percent throughout the season.

Emily Mayfield posted a video of Baker working out in their home gym, noting that the shoulder was looking “A-okay.”

Mayfield posted a video saying he was ready to come back better than ever following the surgery, albeit that was before the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, throwing his NFL future into a spiral of uncertainty.

“I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said. “This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy.

“This is not the end of my story,” Mayfield added. “It’s just going to be one of those little things that I’ll look back and remember that’s one of those challenges and adversity that I’m going to try to take advantage of me, and it’ll make me a better person.”

Baker Mayfield Trade Could Drag Into Coming Months

With no teams eager to make a deal for Mayfield and the NFL Draft passing, it could be a while before the Browns execute a trade involving the former top overall pick. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that it could be until at least June.

“The problem is when you get to this point in the NFL calendar is that there are no deadlines,” Rapoport told McAfee. “Teams will settle in now for OTAs and rookie minicamp. Everything is going to slow down and I don’t anticipate anything happening with Baker until June. … You are starting to get into a real dead period now.”

The Browns have dubbed the situation as “fluid” and aren’t in any rush to make a move.

“It is a fluid situation,” general manager Andrew Berry said during the draft. “We will deal with it day by day. We are pleased with the weekend and pleased with the guys that we added.”

Baker Mayfield Looking for Redemption After Down Year

Mayfield’s four-year tenure in Cleveland has had lots of ups and downs. After setting the rookie touchdown record in 2018 and leading the team to their first postseason berth in nearly two decades in 2020, Mayfield tossed just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions last season, slumping down the stretch as the team finished 8-9.

Wherever Mayfield ends up, he wants to find “stabilization” at his next stop.

“I’m just looking for stabilization right now,” Mayfield said on the Ya Never Know: You know What I Mean? podcast in April, “I really, truly honesty have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give that place. True Clevelanders and true Browns fans know that, and that’s why I can walk away from the whole situation feeling like I did it.”

The Seahawks and Panthers have both been rumored to be interested in Mayfield, although their interest has been flailing in recent weeks.

 

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x