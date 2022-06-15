Panthers Veteran Sends Strong Message on Baker Mayfield Trade

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson backtracked a bit on his comments that were critical of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, perhaps doing some fence-mending in case the former top pick shows up via trade.

Earlier this offseason with trade rumors swirling, Anderson openly criticized Mayfield on social media, seemingly making it clear he does not want him as his quarterback.

“Noooooo,” Anderson commented on a post saying that the most likely landing spot for Mayfield was Carolina. Anderson then doubled down, commenting “facts” on a post that said he does not want the former top overall pick as the Panthers’ quarterback.

#Panthers WR Robbie Anderson does not want his team trading for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Check out his comment below….. pic.twitter.com/fAzsqLdESI — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 15, 2022

Anderson explained his actions while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, June 15.

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $250 on the NBA Finals or Any Other Event “Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback, that’s it,” Anderson told reporters. “Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback in a sense. You know what I’m saying? That’s it. “I mean, that’s my quarterback. I’ve got to make him right and stand up for him. … I said what I said. That’s just my thinking out loud. My thought.” Anderson noted that he doesn’t know Mayfield other than what he’s seen on tape and in the news. If a deal does happen, Anderson will roll with the punches. “It’ll be what it is,” he said. Browns Unlikely to Flip Mayfield for Sam Darnold

The Panthers have been linked to Mayfield since Deshaun Watson was dealt to Cleveland, although the sides have been apprehensive about pulling the trigger on a trade.

One situation that has been rumored is that the Browns could simply swap Mayfield for Sam Darnold, who went No. 3 overall in the same 2018 draft after Mayfield. They are both due a fully-guaranteed $18.86 million thanks to their fifth-year options but the Browns are not interested in making that happen.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com: “While the Baker Mayfield-for-Sam Darnold rumors have picked up steam over the past week, the Browns are very unlikely to make such a swap,” she wrote on June 15. “One said he was ‘confident it’s not happening.'”

Cabot cites that the Browns are confident in their current QB room, even if Watson is suspended for a significant amount of time. That would mean Jacoby Brissett drawing the start and Joshua Dobbs backing up.

“I do have confidence in Jacoby. He has played a lot of football for a young player. He is a smart player. He takes care of the football,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said during minicamp practice on Tuesday, June 14. “Good size, can make all of the throws and those type of things. He has been in multiple offenses. Our offense is a little bit different than what he has done previously but has a really, really good understanding of football – football intelligence that is – so I just think he is a really good operator.”

Panthers Want Mayfield Trade Done Sooner Than Later

There’s been an added sense of urgency on the Panthers side of the trade due to the offseason program winding down and Mayfield needing time with the playbook if a deal was to go down.

“As minicamps begin today for the Browns and Panthers, trade talks between the teams continue surrounding QB Baker Mayfield, per sources. The main issue remains Mayfield’s salary and how much (or how little) teams pay,” Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports tweeted on Tuesday, June 15. “There’s urgency on Carolina’s side to execute the deal soon so Mayfield can get some time in minicamp with the Panthers. For the Browns, it’s the best offer they have. Talks ongoing.”

The sticking point in negotiations has been the money Mayfield is owed. It was reported by the Charlotte Observer that the Panthers want the Browns to eat $13-14 million of the near $19 million Mayfield is due next season. While Cleveland will be willing to shell out more depending on the compensation they get in return, they’ll likely wait it out until a better situation arises if the Panthers don’t move off that number.