Browns Urged to Take Less in Trade Proposal Sending Mayfield to NFC

The Cleveland Browns are running out of time to claim their desired return in a trade centered around quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Draft week has been a target window for the Browns to move Mayfield in the hopes of bringing back a meaningful pick, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. However, it appears that if Cleveland hopes to acquire another selection by draft night, they’re going to have accept a less than the first- to third-rounder they’ve been rumored to be seeking in exchange for the quarterback.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report on Monday suggested that the Browns could get a deal done with the Seattle Seahawks if the team is willing to take back a fourth-round draft pick (No. 109 overall) in return.

Right about now, Browns fans are storming off to Twitter to fire off missives calling me an idiot for asserting that all the Browns can get for Baker Mayfield at this point is a Day 3 pick. Apparently, they haven’t been paying attention. Because as things stand right now, the trade market for the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft is nonexistent. That could change, though. There are two QB-needy teams ahead of Seattle in the draft order (Atlanta and Carolina) and two more (Detroit and Houston) that could draft a quarterback. It’s well within the realm of reason that by the time Seattle goes on the clock at No. 9, three quarterbacks have been drafted. I know what the mock drafts say. But I also know that NFL teams lose their minds over quarterbacks. If the Seahawks get frozen out of the quarterback prospect they desire, taking a one-year flier on Mayfield is going to become a lot more attractive. Especially since the alternative is (shudder) starting Drew Lock or Geno Smith.

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

Seattle Signing QB Smith Makes Mayfield Trade Less Likely

As Davenport noted, the Seahawks have two potential starters on their roster in Lock and Smith, though neither of whom inspires a great deal of confidence in the notion of sustained success over the course of a season.

However, the Seahawks’ decision to sign Smith to a one-year deal worth $7 million after what was arguably his best season in 2021, albeit in limited action, appears to make a deal for Mayfield less crucial and Seattle, and therefore less likely.

Smith threw for five touchdowns and one interception in three starts for Seattle last year, boasting a career-best passer rating of 103.0. Smith has a record of 13-21 as a starter throughout the course of his eight-year NFL career with the Seahawks, the New York Jets and the New York Giants.

Steelers Interested in Signing Mayfield if QB is Released by Browns

If Seattle bows out of the Mayfield market, either in favor of Smith of a rookie QB in the draft, there will be other teams interested. Among those teams, per ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Darlington appeared on ESPN’s morning show “Get Up” on Wednesday, April 20 and said that while the Steelers aren’t currently in trade talks for Mayfield, they would jump at the chance to sign him if and when the Browns release him.

“If for some reason the Browns, and I don’t expect this to happen, were to cut Baker Mayfield, I think he signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers the very next day,” Darlington said. “Teams do still covet Baker Mayfield. They just don’t think that they need to give up as much as the Cleveland Browns are asking right now.”