Shirtless Photo of Browns QB Baker Mayfield Goes Viral

It was around this time last year that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was getting killed for showing off his “dad bod” while on vacation.

That isn’t the case this year for the former No. 1 overall pick, who even on his worst day is looking like he’s in midseason form. Mayfield posted a shirtless photo on his Instagram following a recent workout, joking about a recent routine.

“Just got absoulety humbled on the Peloton,” Mayfield wrote as the caption. “Too much queso and tequila…or not enough.”

The difference one year makes 💪 Have some more queso & tequila @bakermayfield 🍹 pic.twitter.com/aHilKWL1tV — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) February 16, 2021

Mayfield put in some major work last offseason, entering his third year under center in Cleveland in the best shape of his life.

“My emphasis was definitely cutting out the bad body weight. I think the bigger number was definitely the drop in weight of the bad pounds. That was my emphasis. Diet-wise, I cleaned it up,” Mayfield told reporters at the start of training camp. “I think with the long offseason of a lot of online meetings and mental work, I was able to physically get my body health and ready to roll. Take those things in and really work at one thing at a time scheme-wise, focus on studying those things because we were not trying to install and get out on the practice field and run a bunch of plays. We could really take our time with it. I think our staff did an unbelievable job of handling that.”

Browns Happy With Baker Mayfield’s Progression

It was a crucial year for Mayfield and he came through in a big way, proving he could be the quarterback of the future for the Browns. After a fairly disappointing second season — passing for 22 touchdonws and 21 interceptions — Mayfiled bounced back with 26 touchdown passes and just 8 interceptions.

Mayfiled was also the driving force as the Browns made a push for the playoffs, coming up big down the stretch.

“We are really happy with Baker,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of the season. “He did an excellent job this year. He led us to first playoff appearance in eons. We got 12 wins, played winning football all year developed a really strong relationship with Kevin and the offensive staff and really, like I mentioned last week, he really thrives on a weekly basis both on and off the field. We are very, very pleased with him. We would not be where we were at the end of the season without his performance. He had a really tremendous season.”

Browns Have Decision to Make With Baker Mayfield

If the Browns feel like they have seen enough out of Mayfield, they can ink him to a long-term extension this offseason with a lucrative deal, as most starting quarterback contracts are.

However, if the Browns want to hedge their bets just a bit, they can instead pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option, keeping him in Cleveland for at least the next two seasons.

The value of a fifth-year option for a player taken in the top-10 picks is the average value of the current top-10 quarterback salaries. That’ll be around $30 million next season. One way or another, Mayfield will likely be cashing in vey soon.

READ NEXT: Lakers Named Potential Suitor for 6-Time All-Star Forward