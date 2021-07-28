Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sounds Off in Viral Post

The Cleveland Browns are officially back and quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready to roll for his fourth season in the NFL.

Mayfield sounded off in a post on the eve of the Browns first training camp practice, showing off the team’s new uniforms

“‘Had to put the time in to let ‘em know what time it is,'” Mayfield wrote as the caption on the post, quoting a song from mike. “Year 4 incoming for this small incapable walk on.”

The post drew reactions from many of his teammates.

“Turn me up 6,” wide receiver Rashard Higgins wrote.

“DAN6EROUS,” offensive tackle Jedrick Wills commented.

Mayfield loves to embrace the underdog role and appears to be channeling it once again going into a crucial season. The Browns picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option but have been weighing a contract extension for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield looked the part of a franchise quarterback last season and is coming off his best season as a pro. He thrived in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s down the stretch, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and a career-low eight interceptions.

Those numbers should only improve considering he’ll have more experience in Stefanki’s offense and runs onto the field with a stellar offensive line and one of the best supporting casts in the league, featuring Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper and others.

If he leads the Browns back to the playoffs and has a Pro Bowl-caliber season, he’ll cash in big time. On top of that, he and the team will also be able to see how the deals for his draftmates Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson work out.

Baker Mayfield Doubted by Former Pro Bowl Receiver

While everyone in the Browns locker room in confident in Mayfield, he has some staunch opponents outside of it. Former Pro Bowl receiver turned talking head Brandon Marshall falls under the latter category.

Marshall thinks Mayfield is not equipped to manage the large expectations that have been placed on the Browns.

“I don’t because of that quarterback — No. 6,” Marshall said when asked if he thinks the Browns are Super Bowl contenders. “I just don’t think he’s there yet to be able to lead and manage all the stress on that offensive side. He ascended last year. He played well; he protected the ball. Can he do that this year? We will see.”

Do you consider the Browns a real Super Bowl contender? "I don't, and it's because of Baker Mayfield. I just don't think he's there yet. … I like the makeup of this team, but I don't know if everyone has bought in right now." — @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/xj4ztPDORr — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 26, 2021

Marshall had a curious reason for thinking that Mayfield would not succeed, essentially saying he has too much talent at his disposal.

“Here’s the problem. You have Jarvis ‘Juice’ Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. on the outside, with the No. 3 rushing offense in the NFL. Why’s that a problem? Because wide receivers want to touch the ball and be involved. And what we saw last year is that the offensive coordinator and head coach protect this quarterback and lean on the run game,” Marshall said. “That’s great, but if you want to do that, you have to make sure those wide receivers can get some early touches within the offense. If not, you will see guys on the sideline frustrated. You will see guys bickering and that starts to deteriorating everything you are doing.”

Marshall signed off, saying: “I love the makeup of this team, but I don’t know if everybody has bought in.”

Mayfield Not Worried About His Extension

While it’s certainly been a topic of conversation this offseason, Mayfield has not been worried about his long-term future in Cleveland.

“I think everything will play itself out,” Mayfield told reporters at his youth camp. “I’m not worried about it at all because if we win we’re heading in the right direction.”

It was reported previously that the Browns are more likely to extend Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward this offseason and focus on Mayfield next year.

