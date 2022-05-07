Proposed Trade Sends Browns QB Baker Mayfield to AFC South

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for a partner for a Baker Mayfield trade and the Houston Texans are a squad that could get in the mix.

With the market seemingly shrinking significantly over the past few weeks, Pro Football Focus broke down the teams that make the most sense for a Mayfield trade, naming the Texans as a possible player. Here’s what PPF had to say:

“Don’t rule out the Texans as a possible landing spot. It was reported during the 2018 draft that the New England Patriots loved Mayfield and would have been interested in trading up to take him if he had slid a little. But that became a moot point when the Browns selected him No. 1 overall. “The rebuilding project in Houston was in a holding pattern until they traded away Deshaun Watson, but now it has started in earnest. While they have done little to suggest they will upgrade on Davis Mills this season, their personnel moves thus far have been all about chasing high-ceiling players.”

The Browns and Texans have already done business this offseason, with Houston shipping Deshaun Watson for a haul of draft picks. If the Texans were interested in Mayfield, they could have certainly had him included in that move.

However, knowing the Browns have little leverage in their efforts to move the former first-overall pick and his almost $19 million salary, the Texans are taking the route other teams have of waiting and seeing if they can get Mayfield at a discount.

Browns Staying Remaining Patient With ‘Fluid’ Situation

The Browns have found themselves in a tough spot with Mayfield but have remained patient.

“I think everybody would love a resolution, but these things are fluid,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said during a radio interview with ESPN Cleveland. “I think Andrew [Berry] has talked about it. We’ll continue to do what’s best, ultimately, for the team at all times. This is a unique situation, and I think everybody understands that.”

The major sticking point on a Mayfield trade has been his salary, which is $18.858 million thanks to the Browns picking up his fifth-year option last offseason coming off a playoff victory. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on the “Ryen Russillo Podcast” this week that the Browns are not too keen on taking on the majority of that money in a deal.

“The Cleveland Browns do not want to take on that contract,” Russini said. “They don’t want to pay for that. I don’t know the number they’re willing to go to—but the last I checked, which was about a week-and-a-half ago—they want nothing to do with that deal. If you want Baker Mayfield, you’re going to pay that money. Cleveland’s not going to try to split it up with you.”

Seahawks, Panthers Losing Interest in Mayfield Trade

The Panthers were in negotiations to land Mayfield during the draft, although things hit a snag when it came to his salary, per Cleveland.com. The Panthers ended up adding Matt Corral in the third round to a quarterback room that includes former first-round pick Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Now with a rookie quarterback to groom, it appears Mayfield is out of the mix for Carolina.

“We’re happy with the group we have,” Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said. “I never put an absolute on anything. [But] we came into this weekend with the intention of getting a quarterback, and that’s what we did. And we’re going to go with this group.”

The Seahawks have also been rumored to be in the mix for Mayfield but Russini reported that the NFC West squad doesn’t have interest in making a move for him.