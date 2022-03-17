Browns to Part Ways With QB Baker Mayfield: Report

The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield haven’t been on the same page for awhile now.

As such, the Browns have been public in their courtship of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. It was initially thought that Mayfield may be back in Cleveland if the franchise proved unable to get a deal done for the embattled, but inarguably talented, Watson. But ESPN insider Chris Mortensen put that notion to bed during an appearance on the March 16 edition of “NFL Live.”

“They’re breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “The one thing that I was told is that it’s just not a match emotionally. Whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership were embraced in Oklahoma, and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed and they want what they consider an ‘adult’ at the position.”

Mayfield Issues ‘Thank You’ Message to Browns Fans in Apparent Goodbye Note

It had become apparent that Mayfield may not be long for Cleveland even before Mortensen’s report Wednesday.

If the Browns’ highly publicized meeting with Watson Tuesday was not evidence enough that the relationship was on its last legs, Mayfield cleared it up in his own words posted to social media later that night. His statement read as follows:

The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens … I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people. Cleveland will always be part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.

Potential Landing Spots For Mayfield Identified

With Mayfield all but out the door, the two questions that remain are:

Who will take his place under center in Cleveland?

Where will the young quarterback land?

The Browns hope the answer to that first question is Watson. If it isn’t, Mortensen said one strong possibility is San Francisco 49ers signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo. Another option might be former MVP Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons. That organization is also pursuing a trade for Watson, which could mean Ryan ends up on the move.

As for where Mayfield will end up, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report listed the Seattle Seahawks, the Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions as the most likely landing spots for the former No. 1 overall pick. In the end, it will most likely come down to which team makes the best offer. It is not clear if the Browns will afford Mayfield any say in where he ultimately winds up.

Mayfield is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2022 and is scheduled to make just shy of $19 million.