Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Wife Puzzled After UFO Incident

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily were left puzzled after a late-night incident where they allegedly saw an unidentified flying object.

The two shared their thoughts on Twitter following the UFO sighting, asking those in the Austin, Texas area for information.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner,” Baker Mayfield wrote. “We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it. Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

Emily Mayfield seemed equally confused by the situation.

“What. Was. That. In. Austin. Texas,” she wrote in her first tweet, following it up with another. “I won’t lie… I’m typically not someone who buys into UFO talk. But all I know is… I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I’m a little thrown off.”

Of course, there were plenty of questions in the replies, although some were convinced that the tweets could be part of a complex advertising push by the couple. The Mayfields star in a much-talked-about Progressive campaign together.

Browns Happy With Baker Mayfield

Mayfield is coming off his best season as a pro and has a crucial offseason ahead with the Browns weighing a long-term extension or picking up his fifth-year option.

After an inconsistent second NFL season — passing for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions — Mayfield bounced back with 26 touchdown passes and just 8 interceptions.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has said repeatedly that they are happy with Mayfield and are weighing their options with the former No. 1 overall pick.

“I think you know me well enough that it is not something I will really talk about publicly,” Berry told reporters on Wednesday when asked about Mayfield’s future. “We have been pretty consistent with our messaging around Baker that we think he had a really strong season for us, we like the maturation and the growth, both on and off the field. We are looking forward to him continuing to take strides in his second year in the offense.”

Browns Don’t See Carson Wentz as Cautionary Tale

While most Browns fans would like to see an extension for Mayfield done, there’s no reason to rush — just ask the Philadelphia Eagles. After signing QB Carson Wentz to a massive four-year, $128 million deal in 2019, it took just two seasons before they shipped him off and decided to go another direction.

“I do not know that with respect to anything that has happened to any of the other 31 teams has a major bearing in terms of how we are going to address the quarterback situation here,” Berry told reporters. “To me, we will evaluate that internally and make a decision we think is best for our team and our organization. I think it would maybe be a stretch to say that it is going to serve as a cautionary tale or any type of blueprint for us. We will make the best decision for us with the information we have.”

If the Browns execute Mayfield’s fifth-year option this offseason they’d have him under contract for two more years, giving them ample time to evaluate to see the progression. For now, Mayfield is just happy to be playing in the same system for a season year — something he hasn’t been able to say in the past.

