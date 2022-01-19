Browns QB Baker Mayfield Predicted to Land With NFC East Squad

The Cleveland Browns have a complicated decision to make on quarterback Baker Mayfield and an option the team could consider is shipping the former top pick to any suitors who come calling.

One team that could be willing to take a shot on Mayfield is Washington, which is currently without a path forward at quarterback. Only undrafted QB Taylor Heinicke is under contract for next season and head coach Ron Rivera didn’t mention him during his season-ending press conference when asked about the future of the position.

“If you’re going to make any kind of move [at quarterback], then you’ve got to make sure you understand what type of capital you’re going to have to use,” Rivera said on January 11. “If there’s somebody out there that we like enough to sit down and say, ‘Hey, look, we have to consider [giving up] these picks and that capital in terms of core players,’ we’ll have to talk about that.”

Ian Wharton of Complex predicts that Washington will go after Mayfield, who has just one year left on his rookie contract but could end up being a long-term solution. It provides upside for both sides and puts Mayfield in the ultimate “prove-it” situation. Here’s what Wharton had to say:

Acquiring Mayfield comes with zero long-term financial cost as well. His one-year, $18.8 million fifth-year option is a perfect prove-it deal that keeps Washington from avoiding the huge money owed to Matt Ryan. He also has more long-term upside than someone like Jimmy Garoppolo.

Browns Have Said They Want to Run it Back With Mayfield