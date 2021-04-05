Browns QB Baker Mayfield Called Out by Wife: ‘Payback’s a Bitch’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield might have just started a war he can’t win — with his wife.

It started with Baker Mayfield putting up a post on Instagram giving a shoutout to his wife on her birthday. However, he included a photo at the end of Emily sleeping on the couch, calling her “my mouth breathing cougar” in the caption.

“Happy Easter everybody!! He is risen!” Baker Mayfield wrote. “Oh and Happy 30th B Em! Thankful for you rising from your nap in the last pic too. Halfway to 60 looks great on you babe! #MyMouthBreathingCougar.”

Emily Mayfield issued her response shortly after, warning the Browns quarterback that retaliation would be coming while also joking that she was leaving him.

“Now I have to leave you. It’s been a good run,” she wrote as an obvious joke seeing that she reposted the photo. She also used a telling hashtag that read “Payback’s a b–ch”

Emily Mayfield Is a Vocal Supporter of Baker, Browns

Emily Mayfield is never shy to defend the Browns or her husband on social media, especially against one of his biggest media adversaries — Colin Cowherd.

After Baker helped lead the Browns to their first playoff win in more than a quarter-century, Emily called out Cowherd for trying to jump on the bandwagon.

She also took issue with some “fans” who were attacking Baker after a less than stellar start to last season.

“He’s not in an easy position,” she wrote. “And he’s grinding for this city. It takes time. Don’t send me some stupid s—.”

The couple got married during the 2019 offseason. An ESPN profile by Mina Kimes in 2019 recounted how the couple met, which — appropriately — included some social media prodding by Baker.

The quarterback and his fiancée, who is from Nebraska, were introduced in 2017 by a mutual friend. At the time, Wilkinson was living in Los Angeles. She says she was wary of dating a “punk football player” and ignored Mayfield’s advances for months: He repeatedly followed and unfollowed her on Instagram, trying to attract her attention. Finally, in late December, they exchanged messages. He begged her to meet him before the Rose Bowl, his final college football game. She reluctantly agreed to grab lunch.

Browns Face Decision With Baker Mayfield

Mayfield stepped up for the Browns last season, passing for 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, accelerating down the stretch and in the postseason.

The former No. 1 overall pick looked the part of a franchise quarterback last season — something Cleveland desperately needs after decades of futility under center. The Browns have a decision to make on Mayfield and could pick up his fifth-year option or choose to extend him long-term.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has failed to shed much light on the team’s plans, which has become par for the course when it comes to negotiations.

“We have been pretty consistent with our messaging around Baker that we think he had a really strong season for us, we like the maturation and the growth, both on and off the field and we are looking forward to him continuing to take strides in his second year in the offense,” Berry told reporters last month.

What helps Mayfield’s cause is that nearly the entire offense is expected to return next season and he’s getting a second year in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

READ NEXT: Lakers Star LeBron James Struggling with Injury