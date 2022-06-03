Wife of Browns QB Baker Mayfield Chimes in on Trade Drama

Baker Mayfield’s future is still in limbo as the Cleveland Browns search for a trade partner for the former top pick, but the quarterback is handling everything in stride, per his wife.

Emily Mayfield did a Q&A on Instagram on Friday, June 3 and answered some questions about her quarterback husband and his uncertain situation in Cleveland.

One fan asked simply, “How’s Baker?” Emily responded saying, “About 48393829303 of you asked this. He’s great! Been training a ton and playing plenty of golf in his free time.”

Emily Mayfield was also asked about what team she would like Baker to play for next but responded with just two emojis expressing that her mouth is sealed on that situation. She did however talk about the downfalls of being married to a professional athlete, sharing that it’s not the easiest thing to do.

“Watching the person you love get scrutinized by media when you see the hard work they put in, being in the public eye, seeing all the falsehoods written in the media and having to bite my tongue!” Mayfield wrote. “And sharing him with the world all the time.”

Emily Mayfield Not Shy to Make Waves on Social Media

Play

YNK Podcast #98 – Baker Mayfield We were lucky enough to have our good friend, and neighbor, Baker Mayfield at the ranch on Lake Travis a few weeks ago. Baker touched on his unconventional start in the league, his current situation, and his mindset through it all. 2022-04-13T15:49:16Z

Emily Mayfield has made waves at times during the couples time in Cleveland, calling out analysts and sometimes even the fans who turned on Baker as he struggled last season.

“For all of you ‘fans’ who are blaming yesterday’s loss solely on Baker, wake up. It was one hell of a game and that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field,” she wrote in October. “You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in CLE, yet he gets so little credit for it. He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight day in and day out, despite the hate. If you’re a true fan, SUPPORT our guys. Baker, and everyone else. The hate does NOTHING for them.”

Mayfield’s tenure in Cleveland has been a mixed bag, with much of the current narrative surrounding his future in the NFL being shaped by a tough 2021 campaign that saw him pass for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while battling injuries. That being said, Mayfield had an outstanding rookie season and also helped the Browns to a playoff berth — and win — in 2021.

“I had great times my rookie year. I didn’t start in the beginning. I came in and had fun in the back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable,” Mayfield said during an appearance on the “Ya Neva Know: you know what I mean?” podcast in April. “I’m just looking for stabilization right now.”

Browns Taking Mayfield’s Situation Day by Day

The Browns have remained fairly mum on Mayfield’s situation, with general manager Andrew Berry dubbing it “fluid” following the draft. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Mayfield during OTAs but didn’t have anything new to report.

“Again, with all of those types of questions, it is really just take information day by day,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, June 1.

Things may get a little more complicated with mandatory minicamp right around the corner from June 14-16. With questions around Deshaun Watson’s looming suspension and a tepid trade market for Mayfield, it will be interesting to see how the Browns proceed.