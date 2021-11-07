Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sends Message to Odell Beckham After Win

The Cleveland Browns dominated the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 on Sunday, bringing a happy end to a tumultuous week that was consumed by drama surrounding Odell Beckham Jr.’s release.

Baker Mayfield was the target of some harsh criticism from Beckham’s dad, Odell Beckham Sr., in a video posted to social media but stepped up against the Bengals, passing for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a game the Browns were in control of most of the day.

In his postgame press conference, Mayfield addressed the situation with Beckham and where they stand.

“I wish him well. I really do,” Mayfield said, mentioning he still has not heard from Beckham. “He’s a friend of mine. My feelings haven’t changed.”

That being said, Mayfield’s primary concern is the guys suiting up in orange and browns every weekend.

“I’m worried about the guys in our locker room. I’m proud of these guys, how they were able to focus up despite all the bulls—t that was going on this week and how they were able to do their job. We’re going to see if we can build on it and continue to get better.”

Baker Mayfield’s full answer when asked about Odell Beckham #Browns: pic.twitter.com/dYZ8Ty3z4p — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 7, 2021

Mayfield was very diplomatic while speaking to the media earlier in the week about Beckham and the situation that transpired.

“I can put my ego and pride to the side to win because that is all I care about is winning. If not, then we will roll with the guys we have out there, and those guys will know that I completely trust them and they will know that I am always here for them,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday, November 3. “That is the leader and that is the quarterback I am.”

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Happy With Bounce Back





Kevin Stefanski Postgame Press Conference vs. Bengals

The Browns had every reason to come out flat against the Bengals on the road but stepped up to the plate for the massive divisional game. Denzel Ward snagged a pick-six on the Bengals’ opening drive and the Browns never let off the gas from there.

“I like this team. I like how this team works. I like how this team focuses on the task at hand,” Stefanski said. “think they like to compete with each other.”

The Browns now have some life in the AFC North at 5-4 but will need to string some wins together to stay in contention in a highly-competitive division.

“It’s about going 1-0 and we did. And guess what, we’ve got to do it again next week,” Stefanski said with the Patriots up next.

Browns Ride Nick Chubb to Victory

While Mayfield was solid, it was really running back Nick Chubb who set the tone. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry, amassing 137 yards on 14 carries. He also found the end zone two times.

“Nick is a special, special player,” Stefanski said. “With that size and power, to be able to run away from people is so rare.”

Another player who has a big game was Donovan Peoples-Jones, who will be called upon more with Beckham out. He notched 86 yards and a score — the majority coming on a 60-yard bomb from Mayfield.

“He’s Mr. Dependable. You feel good when No. 11 is out there. He does his job. When the ball is in the air he goes and gets it.”