Former Cowboys QB Sends Message After Workout With Browns

The Cleveland Browns hosted a hefty workout this week, with some of the more notable names being veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci.

While the workout didn’t result in any signings, it sounds like things went well for both Stills and DiNucci.

“Got some work with [Ben DiNucci] this morning,” Stills tweeted shortly after the workout. “Kid can sling it! Good luck to you bro, I’ll be watching!”

DiNucci responded to Stills following the message of encouragement.

“My guy! Appreciate the Browns for having us out. Every opportunity is a blessing,” the QB tweeted.

Prior to the workout, DiNucci made it clear that he’s ready to get back on an NFL roster. DiNucci was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft and has remained a free agent since being released by the Cowboys following roster cutdowns.

“If the people want some more Ben DiNucci I can give ‘em some more Ben DiNucci,” he tweeted on October 6.

DiNucci’s lone start came with Dallas in 2020. He passed for 219 yards on 23-of-43 passing in a loss.

Browns Have Loaded Quarterback Room

The workout of DiNucci was interesting considering the Browns have a packed quarterback room that includes starter Jacoby Brissett, Kellen Mond, Joshua Dobbs and former top-10 pick Josh Rosen, who is on the practice squad.

Rosen completed just 51% of his passes for 186 yards and no touchdowns in limited preseason action. He was competing with Dobbs to be the primary backup to Brissett for the first 11 games of the season with Deshaun Watson suspended but wasn’t able to establish himself as the more viable option.

Dobbs was a preseason standout, stepping up when his number was been called. He has completed 35 of 53 attempts over three preseason games, notching 339 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also collected 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Browns claimed Mond — a 2021 third-round pick — off waivers in August. In three appearances with the Vikings, Mond finished 29-of-51 for 303 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Browns Set to Get Watson Back in the Building

The Browns quarterback room will get a little more crowded on Monday when Watson rejoins the team. He can participate in meetings, conditioning and game-planning but will be unable to throw with his teammates in on-field activities until November 14.

“I have not talked to him since the day that he walked out of the building. Looking forward to seeing him and getting him back around his teammates,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on October 7. “I know there are limitations to what he can do early. I think he can be in meetings but can’t be out in practice, walkthrough and those type of things. Will be great to get him back in the building.”

While Watson has been unable to talk with coaches and staff, he has been keeping in contact with his fellow quarterbacks.

“It will be good to have him back in the facility and see his face,” Dobbs told cleveland.com. “All of the quarterbacks, we talk a couple of times during the week about the past game, the upcoming game, then we just talk about life.

“He’s getting settled into Cleveland as we all are, so it’s ‘hey what’s a good restaurant you guys went to, yada, yada, yada.’ We have a group message that’s just constant, ongoing.”