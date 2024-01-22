Browns Send Message to Joe Flacco on Potential Return

The Cleveland Browns learned the value of a veteran backup and are open to bringing back Joe Flacco next season to play behind Deshaun Watson.

Flacco is a free agent after spending the back half of the season with the Browns. Flacco went 4-1 in his regular-season starts, helping the Browns lock up a playoff spot. However, Flacco went out with a thud, tossing a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns during Cleveland’s 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Despite Flacco’s rough outing in the postseason, he sparked the Browns’ offense. The 39-year-old passed for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, posting a QB rating of 90.2.

“He played winning football for us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at his season-ending news conference on Monday, January 22. “I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that. I’m really kind of both sides of the aisle but would have no problem having Joe back.”

Flacco’s play generated some conversation about Watson and his lack of success with the Browns. The team was 5-1 when Watson started this year and are 8-4 overall. Watson has had his moments but hasn’t resembled the Pro Bowl passer he was with the Houston Texans for an extended period.

Berry is not worried one bit about Flacco potentially putting more pressure on Watson if he assumes the backup role.

“Zero considerations because of how both individuals are,” Berry said. “It’s not a concern internally at all.”

Joe Flacco Weighing Potential Return to Browns

Flacco is 39 years old and will have to evaluate his options carefully this offseason. At his age, he’ll likely seek out a place where he can start. But he hasn’t ruled out a return to the Browns either.

“I’m open to being back in Cleveland, but I don’t want to rush to any decisions,” Flacco said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on January 18. “I can’t say enough good things about how this organization is being run right now.”

Flacco had nothing but good things to say about his time with Cleveland, touting everything from the management to the reception his family got in the city.

“How lucky was I to get on a team that was ready to make a run like that and to be around a bunch of great guys in the locker room,” Flacco said. “There was something special about being there and how people treated me. I felt a lot of love and my family did as well. … You could feel the excitement in the city. They are craving some playoff wins and a chance at that Super Bowl.”

Browns Want Deshaun Watson on Field More Often

The Browns gave up a hefty haul of first-round draft picks to land Watson. They also signed him to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed deal, assuming he would be able to make Cleveland a perennial title contender in the years to come.

Watson has been on the field for just 12 of 34 games since the trade. He missed 11 games last season due to a suspension and missed time this year with some shoulder injuries. Berry didn’t hide from the fact that the team would like to have him available for more games. However, he also expressed that the team is happy with where Watson is at.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often,” Berry said. “Feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off. We’re looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he’s going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback.”

Berry said the plan is to have three quarterbacks on the roster. The assumption is the third — if Flacco returns — would be Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who got a handful of starts as a rookie.