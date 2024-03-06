Browns Proposed Trade Fleeces Cowboys for $39 Million WR

The Cleveland Browns may call up the Dallas Cowboys once again to help beef up their wide receiver corps — but this time in the form of Brandin Cooks.

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns in 2022 for a fifth-round pick and a swapping of sixth-round selections. Dallas was looking to clear some salary cap space by shipping out Cooper. Cleveland was happy to take him on.

It’s paid off for the Browns, with Cooper reeling off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He made the Pro Bowl last year, snagging 72 receptions for a career-high 1,250 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Cowboys are in the red when it comes to cap space and could be looking to make a similar move with Cooks this offseason. The Browns are sorting out their own cap issues but should have more than enough room to fit Cooks.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has the Browns as a top trade contender for Cooks. The proposed deal sends the Browns’ fifth-round pick (155th overall) to the Cowboys for Cooks.

“Dallas should heavily consider making another receiver trade with Cleveland, and not simply because the two have done business before,” Knox said. “Cooks would be a logical target for the Browns because he still possesses field-stretching speed and because of his prior experience playing with Deshaun Watson. The two spent the 2020 season together with the Houston Texans. Cooks finished that year with 1,150 yards and six touchdowns, while Watson made his last Pro Bowl appearance.”

Browns Want to Add More Weapons Like Brandin Cooks

Cooks — who will turn 31 years old next season — has six 1,000-yard seasons on his resume. But he’s coming off a lackluster first season in Dallas. Cooks caught 54 passes for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns. But he’d still be a nice addition for the Browns alongside Cooper. Cooks’ experience with Watson is a bonus.

One of the priorities for the Browns this offseason will be adding more weapons for Watson. He’s coming back from surgery to repair a fractured glenoid bone in his shoulder and the Browns need him to be successful upon his return.

“I think that’s definitely Andrew’s desire to add as many good players as you can,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on the idea of adding to their receiving arsenal on January 14. “But I feel really good about the guys on our roster, not to go through every guy, but really pleased with what these guys were able to accomplish. Amari, Dave (Njoku), Elijah (Moore) — I think all had career-type years and I’m proud of those guys.”

Watson has performed well in spurts but has not looked like the Pro Bowl passer he once was with the Houston Texans. He has played in just 12 games since arriving two seasons ago. Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.

Mike Williams Potential Free Agent Option for Browns

Some of the potential big name free agent wide receivers are already off the board. Mike Evans is returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tee Higgins was franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals.

One name that has surfaced as a potential bargain is Chargers veteran Mike Williams. He’s not a free agent yet but the Chargers can save some significant cap space by parting ways. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com pointed to Williams as a potential option.

“The Browns might be able to find some bargains, including Chargers’ Mike Williams, who won a national championship with Deshaun Watson at Clemson in 2016,” Cabot said. “Coming off a torn ACL last season, Williams has a $32.46 million cap charge for 2024, and the Chargers can save $20 million by cutting him. If they do, the Browns would likely be intrigued.”

Other options include Jacksonville Jaguars pass-catcher Calvin Ridley, Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown, and Curtis Samuel of the Washington Commanders.