Browns Get Key Update on Deshaun Watson’s Future

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start throwing on Tuesday, a significant step in his rehab process.

Watson had season-ending surgery in November to repair a fractured glenoid bone in his right throwing shoulder. All indications have been that Watson is ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Browns tight end David Njoku and Watson’s personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery joined Watson in Los Angeles.

“His private quarterbacks coach, Quincy Avery, who worked with him throughout 11-game suspension in 2022, and tight end David Njoku, one of his closest friends on team, flew to L.A. on Monday to be part of the carefully prescribed process,” Cabot said on Tuesday, March 19.

Watson shared an update on his progress during the most recent episode of his “QB Unplugged” show.

“Rehab is going good. 16 weeks out — four months. Should be throwing again real, real soon,” Watson said. “Feeling excited about that. Thank god for the speedy process on the healing part. Just staying on track. If we can do that we’ll be just fine.”

The Browns won’t rush Watson back. He’s expected to be limited for mandatory minicamp in June.

Browns Want Deshaun Watson on Field More

Through two seasons with the Browns, Watson has appeared in just 12 games. He passed for 1,115 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions last season. Watson missed time on two separate occasions with shoulder injuries.

The Browns’ future is heavily linked to Watson. If the Browns don’t end up restructuring his contract, he’ll account for a $63.9 million cap hit next season. That’s part of the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Cleveland handed him. The Browns also gave up three first-round picks to land Watson in 2022. Cleveland’s first pick in April’s draft is No. 54 overall in the second round.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry feels “good” about Watson but cited health as the most important thing for him going forward.

“We feel good about Deshaun,” Berry said on January 22. “I think the biggest thing is just him staying on the field, keeping (him) on the field. Each year, we really do try and do as much self-assessment as possible on every area of the operation. So in good years and bad years, (we) will probably always tinker somewhere to some degree with what we think is best. But in terms of just Deshaun in particular, we’re excited. We just want to make sure he’s healthy.”

Deshaun Watson Feels Good About Browns’ Direction

The Browns made the playoffs last season without Watson’s services for the majority of it. Cleveland boasted the top-rated defense in the league and got Pro Bowl seasons on the offensive side of the ball out of tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Amari Cooper, as well as guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

The Browns didn’t make a significant splash in free agency, mostly adding depth. However, the team brought back key pieces like Za’Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst. Watson feels good about the roster heading into next season.

“I bet everyone on the defense is stoked because I’m turned up about bringing the fellas back and keeping the locker room intact,” Watson said. “We’re trying to make some things happen this year, and it is a special defense with those folks coming back, and I’m super excited about it.

“We got the pieces (to win a Super Bowl) we just have to put it all together. Once we all get healthy and get the opportunity to be on the field at the same time for a full season, we have the chance to do it.”