Former MVP Pitched as Option for Browns at Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make at the quarterback position and Cam Newton is a new name being pitched as a possible solution for the team going forward.

Newton was pitched along with a bevy of other options by The Athletic in an article breaking down the Browns options going forward at the position. The list also included Mitch Trubisky, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Marcus Mariota — who will be free agents this offseason — as well as more “all-in” deals for Pro Bowl players like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Here’s what Zac Jackson had to say about the Browns’ quarterback situation:

Impending unrestricted free agents who could be viewed as secondary and/or temporary options by the Browns include Cam Newton, Mariota, Trubisky and Bridgewater. Jameis Winston will be coming off a torn ACL if he hits free agency, so it’s hard to imagine any team seeing him as its top option. Bridgewater feels like a much better fit for Stefanski’s offense than Winston.

Jackson maintains the Plan A for the Browns should be making things work with Mayfield. But for that to happen the relationship and play needs to improve.

Baker Mayfield Not Helping Himself Lately

Newton recently landed a new starting gig in Carolina — the team he won his MVP with in 2015. While the MVP shine may have worn off for Newton, he’s still a capable veteran passer with dual-threat ability. Newton got his first start of the season last week with the Panthers, passing for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran in a score and racked up 46 yards on the ground. Newton has five touchdowns over the last two weeks.

Baker Mayfield has been banged up this season and hasn’t done himself any favors of late with his play or attitude, bringing his future into much firmer focus as he heads into the final year of his deal in 2022. While Mayfield has shown the upside expected of a No. 1 overall pick at times, his play has been inconsistent at best, especially considering the offensive line and running game the Browns have at their disposal.

Mayfield has passed for 2,166 yards this season to go with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Mayfield is playing through multiple injuries and has had some off-field spats with media and the fans of late. That included not fulfilling his media obligation after last Sunday’s win against the Lions, citing frustration.

“I was frustrated among other things. I have never dodged any questions or hid away from that. It is not about that. Just frustrated, removed emotions and all that from it. Just decided it was best to wait,” Mayfield told reporters on Monday. “Not one part of that is not being accountable. I would be the first to tell you I played like [expletive]. It is not about [accountability], and I do not owe you guys any of that; I owe that to my teammates and I talked to them so that is what matters.”

Browns Also Have Case Keenum on Roster

If the Browns are looking for a capable veteran for next season, they may not have to look to far. The team has Case Keenum on the roster and he has a wealth of experience working in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Keenum is under contract until after the 2022 season and is one of the highest paid backup quarterbacks in the league.

Keenum completed 21 of 33 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos earlier this season in a 17-14 victory. It was the only start of his Browns tenure.