Browns Work Out High-Profile Free Agent Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns recently worked out a group of players that included polarizing quarterback Chad “Swag” Kelly.

Kelly was one of two quarterbacks the Browns worked out, the other being former Ole Miss standout Jordan Ta’amu. Cleveland also took a look at linebacker Dylan Coe, receivers Johnathan Johnson and Darvin Kidsy and defensive back T.J. Morrison, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790.

Cleveland Browns working out Dylan Coe, Johnathan Johnson, Chad Kelly, Darvin Kidsy, T.J. Morrison and Jordan Ta'amu — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 9, 2021

Kelly is the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly and has been looking for a job since being let go by the Colts in September of last season. Kelly was once considered to be a top quarterback prospect, but a mix of injuries and off-field troubles derailed his career. He was drafted by the Broncos with the last pick in the 2017 draft.

Kelly initially played his college ball at Clemson but was kicked off the team after a shouting match with the coaches. He landed at Ole Miss where he passed for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns in 22 games.

After landing with the Broncos Kelly became a free agent following an arrest for first-degree criminal trespassing. He was suspended two games by the NFL for the incident. Kelly has never thrown a pass in an NFL uniform, taking one snap on a kneel-down while with the Broncos in 2018.

Kelly has been staying sharp and shared some footage on Twitter.

Seam top shelf !! pic.twitter.com/OBQfFo9JWj — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) August 6, 2021

Browns Looking For QB Depth Behind Baker Mayfield

If the Browns sign a quarterback, it’ll be for the practice squad, with the team happy with Baker Mayfield and his backup Case Keenum. Former Giants QB Kyle Lauletta is third on the depth chart.

Keenum had a good showing during the team’s scrimmage, including a solid touchdown pass to second-year tight end Harrison Bryant.

“Case did a job in there. The ball to (TE) Harrison (Bryant) was a really nice throw and a really great catch that Harrison made with the DB’s back turned to him,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Case was good.”

While Keenum is a more than capable backup, the Browns are expecting a big season out of Mayfield, who is entering a crucial year. Mayfield took a leap with a capable head coach like Stefanski, which is why many have circled the Browns as a legitimate contender. He helped lead Cleveland to a playoff berth and Wild Card win against the Steelers, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and — more importantly — a career-low eight interceptions.

Mayfield Doesn’t ‘Give a Damn’ About Contract Talks





Play



Baker Mayfield: "I expect a lot from all of our guys, we expect to have a lot of success." Baker Mayfield addresses the media after the Orange and Brown practice on August 8, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-08-08T21:08:08Z

A lot of focus this offseason has been on Mayfield signing an extension with the Browns. The team exercised his fifth-year option this offseason, meaning he’s linked to the squad that drafted him No. 1 overall for at least the next two seasons.

While ideally the deal would be done before the season, Mayfield doesn’t see the talk about his future as a major distraction.

“I am not doing the negotiations so quite frankly I do not give a damn. I am worried about winning Week 1, then going on to Week 2 and focusing on that week one week at a time,” Mayfield told reporters on Sunday. “That is my mindset so no matter how many times I get asked this question throughout the year, it is going to be the same answer because that is just the truth.”

READ NEXT: Browns Defender Dealing With Nagging Additional Injury