Browns Add Veteran WR, Former Brissett Teammate to Roster

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett finished his last game with an interception. He’ll start his next one with a new, yet familiar, face joining him on the sideline.

The team on Saturday, October 8, announced it had elevated wide receiver and return man Chester Rogers from the practice squad to the regular roster. It will be Rogers’ second elevation in five games.

Cleveland’s depth chart lists Rogers as the team’s seventh wide receiver, per ESPN, but also as its primary punt returner. Demetric Felton Jr., technically a running back, is listed as the sixth receiver and the starting kickoff returner after handling punt return duties through the first two games of the season.

Kickoff returner and third-string running back Jerome Ford is on IR for the next four weeks with an ankle injury, opening a spot on the depth chart for D’Ernest Johnson who is also listed for double-duty as a kickoff return man.

Along with Rogers, the Browns elevated linebacker Dakota Allen from the practice squad Friday, per Fred Greetham of The Orange and Brown Report.

Rogers More Likely to Impact Browns’ Special Teams Than Offense

Rogers appeared in one game for the Browns already this season, returning two punts for 11 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and playing nine total snaps on special teams.

More than likely, similar usage will define his contributions against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. However, Rogers and Brissett were teammates with the Indianapolis Colts for three seasons, between 2017-19, and achieved some success.

Over that span, Brissett played in 35 of games and started 30 of them. Rogers appeared in 39 contests and earned 20 starts. The receiver amassed a total of 92 receptions for 948 yards and five touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Considering their respective histories, Rogers is probably more apt to get on the field as a receiver than Felton should regular need for a sixth wideout come into play, which is unlikely. So while Rogers may have little impact on Cleveland’s offense Sunday, he will play a significant role in where the Browns begin drives via the field position battle.

Brissett, Browns Need Bounce Back Game Against Chargers

Cleveland won’t need a juggernaut performance from Brissett to earn victory Sunday, which is good, because the team isn’t designed to win that way with him under center anyway. But the Browns will need a stronger effort through the air than they mustered against the Atlanta Falcons one week ago if they hope to keep pace with the Chargers’ top-rated pass offense.

Brissett completed 21 of 35 passes for 234 yards and a critical late-game interception that sealed Cleveland’s defeat. He also rushed the ball five times for 16 yards and a score.

Expect tight end David Njoku to remain heavily involved, as he has either led or held the co-lead for receptions in each of Cleveland’s previous two games. Amari Cooper will be the primary target at wide receiver, while Kareem Hunt is liable to see the most action through the air coming out of the backfield.

However, a heavy dose of ground game is almost certainly in order again, as the Browns rushed the ball 35 times in Atlanta and tallied 38 rushing attempts the week before against Pittsburgh.