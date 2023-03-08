Former NFL QB Bullish on Deshaun Watson, Browns: ‘I’ve Seen Plenty’

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms had high praise for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson at the 2023 NFL Combine, saying he thinks Watson will be right back as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL this year.

Chris Simms Said Deshaun Watson Can Be One of the ‘Top Quarterbacks in Football’ This Year

Deshaun Watson came back from suspension at the end of the 2022-23 season to play in the Cleveland Browns’ final six games where he amassed 1100 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. At the 2023 NFL Combine, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Nathan Zegura asked NFL analyst Chris Simms about Watson returning to the game after 700 days without playing and he said he can’t even imagine trying to return after that much time off the field.

“I think the world of Deshaun Watson as a football player. I was trying to tell people that all year long before he got in there, there’s no way [he’ll be in top form when he returns]. If he could, I would’ve been like, ‘Oh my god!’ There’s no way he can come in there and just be like hey, it’s like riding a bike and I’m just gonna be the same guy I was before,” said Simms, adding later, “I got throw in there as a backup a few times … and I was like, ‘Holy crap, I feel like I haven’t played football before in my life!’, so I can’t imagine 700 days [off].”

But Simms said that eventually, Watson showed some “good signs” and he is very optimistic about what the Browns’ offense looks like next season.

“He’s a special player, he really is. To me, more it’s just the comfort of how he looked in the pocket, the way the ball started to come off of his hand … it started to look like the natural Deshaun Watson play,” said Simms, adding, “I think Deshaun Watson’s going to be back in the ‘top quarterbacks in football’ conversation this year.”

Chris Simms Also Said Deshaun Watson Can be the Cleveland Browns’ Patrick Mahomes

Simms also said that the Browns really have “a blank canvas” this year because they know what Watson is capable of, but they haven’t seen him at full capacity yet.

“It’s a blank canvas. They know what he’s capable of and they’re going to see actually as it goes on here, they’re going to see oh crap, he’s actually capable of more. He’s just getting his groove here, and that’s where I think it’s going to get exciting,” said Simms.

The analyst went on to say that Watson has the capability of changing the Browns’ offense the way Patrick Mahomes has changed the Chiefs’ offense in Kansas City.

“[The Browns] are going to be able to tinker with him like you’ve heard with Andy Reid and Mahomes, where they start to go, ‘Well, damn, I’ve never had a guy that can make this throw, but he can, so let’s try this play … I’ve never done it, but let’s just try it because he can do it and maybe we can figure out some things off of it,'” said Simms. “I think that’s where it can get exciting for the Browns. Then you couple that with your guys’ offensive line and your run game, and then he’s an amazing play-action passer as it is, I just think there’s a lot to be excited for.”

Simms also admitted that he hasn’t always been sure about Kevin Stefanski as a head coach — this is his first head coaching job after being with the Minnesota Vikings in various roles for 13 years. Stefanski was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2020.

“I’m a believer in the offense. I’ll be honest with you, I was a little skeptical about Kevin Stefanski at first when he got there. I’m not at all now. I’ve seen plenty. Their offense is good, they’ve got answers for everything. Now they get the talent around [Watson] and get this guy grooving, you’ll be one of the better offenses in football,” said Simms, adding that the Browns might be a little “under the radar” this year, but that’s fine.

“I think now calmer waters and calmer seas ahead and I think you’ll start to see the talent of this team and Stefanki get them going in the right direction,” said Simms.

As far as Stefanski goes, he will be calling the plays as he has all three years he’s been with the Browns so far. On the “Pardon My Take” podcast, he was pressed about if they’re going to run the ball or “let it fly” now that they have Watson and he said maybe, but they also have a star running back in Nick Chubb.

“Can we do both? I think offensive football, we want to do both. … I’ll let it fly and then run the ball, how ’bout this, in one game, and then flip it the next game,” said Stefanski, saying that they “don’t have to establish the run” to throw the ball because of Watson’s play-action ability.

“I think play-action’s been proven that you don’t need to have a good run attack,” said the Browns head coach.