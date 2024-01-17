Browns Fire Coordinator and 2 Coaches, Upset Some Players with Move: Report

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with multiple offensive coaches just days after their playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports on Wednesday morning, January 17, broke the news that the team had fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The Browns also parted ways with two of Van Pelt’s position coaches.

“Breaking: I’m told the #Browns have fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney, per source,” Anderson reported via X. “Some of the players are upset from the news.”

Anderson did not indicate if general manager Andrew Berry or head coach Kevin Stefanski initiated the firings.

The author will update this post.