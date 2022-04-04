Browns Sign Former Packers Standout to Free Agent Deal

The Cleveland Browns have shored up their special teams unit with a key signing, bringing in former Green Bay Packers punter Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez is a key addition for a punt unit that struggled to find its footing last season. The former New Mexico standout has recorded 218 punts and averaged 45.4 yards per punt since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He spent last season with the Packers after playing his first three seasons with the Bills and averaged 46.5 yards per punt last season.

Bojorquez has kicked the two longest punts in the NFL the last two seasons. He had a 72-yard punt in 2020 and an 82-yard punt in 2021. He also led the league with an average of 50.8 yards per punt in 2020.

Browns Punting Game Struggled Last Season





Play



Corey Bojorquez Green Bay Packers 82 yard punt 2021-10-17T19:34:34Z

It’ll be a nice change of pace the Browns, who had limited success with Jamie Gillan booting the ball for the majority of last season.

Gillan ranked near the bottom of the league in most major categories. “The Scottish Hammer” was a fan favorite but did not start his year off on the best foot, failing to flip the field with his kicks and making a couple of costly mistakes in big spots.

Gillan somewhat recovered from the slow start, averaging 43.9 yards per punt — still the worst number of his career. He’s landed just 15 punts inside of the 20-yard line.

Gillan went on the COVID-19 list towards the end of the year and Dustin Colquitt was signed to fill in for him. Colquitt had a solid showing in the games and the Browns decided to keep him and cut Gillan.

Colquitt was a solid performer but at 39 was not looked at as a long-term piece for the Browns. The signing of Bojorquez — a proven cold-weather performer in Green Bay — should be key for the Browns special teams unit going forward. The deal for Bojorquez is for two years, per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

Browns Are Also in Need of a Kicker

The Browns have their punter but now need to find a reliable kicker to beef up the special teams unit. The only kicker currently on the roster is Chris Blewitt, who is on a reserve/futures contract. He did not kick for the Browns last season and is just 2-of-5 for his career. The Browns decided to part ways with Chase McLaughlin, who started his Browns career with a strong streak of made kicks but finished 15-of-21 on field goals.

One need the Browns have filled in free agency is in the return game with explosive Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant Sr. Browns veteran special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said it would be among the priorities for the Browns to land a reliable return-man and they got their guy in Grant.

“Anytime you come here with the success we had in Minnesota and then not have that same type of success, it is frustrating, but we are going to get there,” Priefer said on January 6. “That is going to be our plan and our focus this offseason. We are going to continue working on blocking better, continue working on better schemes and continue working on getting the best returner back there. That will be our main focus.”