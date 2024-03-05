Browns Linked to Elite $20 Million Edge Rusher as ‘Best Fit’

The Cleveland Browns will seek an edge rusher to replace Za’Darius Smith if he leaves in free agency, and the quality of the team’s defense in 2023 will make Northeast Ohio a more desirable landing spot for to free agents than has typically been the case in offseasons past.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday, March 4 dubbed Cleveland the second-best fit for Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who will become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn’t agree to an extension with the franchise before then.

Hunter has … been a Pro Bowler at both linebacker and defensive end, and his schematic versatility can’t be overlooked. A fit for virtually any defense, Hunter should covet a supporting cast that can maximize his production. The Cleveland Browns had the league’s No. 1 defense in terms of yards allowed last season. They also employ reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. In Cleveland, Hunter could step in as Garrett’s top complement, potentially replacing former Viking Za’Darius Smith, who is also an impending free agent. Other teams interested in Hunter, and thereby among Knox’s most likely landing spots, are the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Danielle Hunter, Myles Garrett Pairing in Cleveland Would Be Among NFL’s Best Pass-Rushing Tandems

Hunter was an absolute monster last season, finishing a career year with 16.5 sacks and a league-leading 23 tackles for loss, per Pro Football Reference.

Along with those two career-highs, Hunter also tallied 80 total QB pressures and four forced fumbles based on analysis from Pro Football Focus (PFF). He finished the season a Pro Bowler for the third time in the last five years.

Meanwhile, Garrett tallied 14 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. PFF ranked Garrett the top edge defender in football in 2023, crediting him with 86 total QB pressures and four forced fumbles.

Vikings Will Attempt to Re-Sign Danielle Hunter, but OLB Likely to Test Free Agency for Most Lucrative Deal

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Sunday, March 3 from the NFL Combine that Minnesota is prioritizing bringing Hunter back for 2024 and beyond. However, the competition from other interested teams like the Browns will make that difficult and expensive.

“The Vikings are trying to get a contract extension done with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and they’ve also made an effort to re-sign edge rusher Danielle Hunter,” Graziano wrote. “Hunter … could be the top edge rusher on the market and would likely generate interest from multiple teams.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN predicted that Hunter could land a deal worth more annually than the $20 million he made with the Vikings last season, which included $3 million in incentives.

“Not as many numbers floated around Indy as usual, but it’s safe to say teams are expecting Hunter to be in — or at least searching for — a pretty massive price range, something well north of $20 million per year,” Fowler said. “And the production might just justify it: Hunter has averaged 14 sacks over his past four healthy seasons.”

That kind of salary ask could price the Browns out on Hunter, as Cleveland had just $6.8 million in 2024 salary cap space as of Monday. However, the Browns can clear over $30 million in room by restructuring the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Extensions and/or restructures for wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Nick Chubb could also be in the works and would create more room for the Browns to operate financially this offseason.