Proposed Trade Nets Browns Dynamic Giants WR Ahead of Cuts

The Cleveland Browns are in need of some veteran wide receiver depth as they form their final 53-man roster and New York Giants WR Darius Slayton is an intriguing option.

Slayton is a former fifth-round pick but found success during his first two years in the league, hauling in 98 catches for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers tapered off last year in a smaller role, with Slayton catching just 26 balls for 339 yards and two touchdowns. With roster cuts approaching, Slayton appears to be on the bubble but could be a player the Browns swoop in and grab for cheap via trade before he’s let loose.

Bleacher Report dubbed the Browns as the best fit for Slayton as he looks to revive his strong production with some new scenery.

With a $2.6 million cap hit in the final year of his contract and an unlikely pathway to playing time, the speedster should get a fresh start elsewhere. His ability to get downfield in a hurry and make sideline catches would be good for strong vertical passers who aren’t afraid of taking chances. At his best, Slayton could be a solid third receiver who produces chunk plays.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Giants have received trade inquiries about Slayton. Schefter dubbed him “one more name to watch in a busy week of moves,” although the noted insider didn’t mention specific teams. The Browns would be a logical player for Slayton’s services as he looks for a new home.

Browns WR Anthony Schwartz Struggling

The Browns need to find some reliable depth at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper. The squad is depending on Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie David Bell to play significant roles but Slayton is a proven option who would provide a reliable extra pair of hands for Jacoby Brissett as he holds down the fort for the first 11 games of the season.

Cleveland was expecting former third-round pick Anthony Schwartz to play a larger role this season but the speedster has struggled with drops in the preseason. He was on the receiving end of boos during the Browns final preseason game at home, although he’s not at any risk of being let go.

“With each guy, I think you really work with each player on a case-by-case basis. Anthony had a tough stretch – I think everybody understands that – but we support our players,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Sunday. “We support our players when they are going through a tough stretch and it can be anything, and it is easy to do with a guy like Anthony who is very, very accountable and he works very, very hard. That is what I will continue to do. That is what we will continue to do.”

Browns Cut Ties With Pair of Pass-Catchers

The Browns are making some tough decisions on their final roster construction ahead of the deadline to get the roster down to 53 players and have already let a pair of receivers go in Javon Wims and Ja’Marcus Bradley.

Bradley has appeared in eight games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Last year, he tallied four receptions for 64 yards and added three special teams tackles.

The Browns terminated the contract of Wims, a former seventh-round pick with limited NFL experience. He got the lion’s share of work during the preseason finale against the Bears, with team highs in targets (nine), receptions (four) and receiving yards (41).

The Browns also waived defensive tackle Glen Logan, safety Jovante Moffatt, offensive tackle, Ben Petrula, defensive end Curtis Weaver. Defensive end Chris Odom was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.