Browns Linked as Trade Suitor for $140 Million Superstar WR

The Cleveland Browns have shown they have no problem being aggressive under Andrew Berry and a trade for Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams would be exactly that.

One of the priorities for Cleveland this offseason will be adding some additional weapons for Deshaun Watson in the passing game. They’ve made a significant investment in their quarterback and want to give him all he needs to be successful, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com

“You need more weapons for Deshaun Watson. If you’re going to make this kind of investment in Deshaun — $230 million and three first-round picks — you need to supply him with as many weapons as possible so his job is easier,” Cabot said on the Orange & Brown Talk podcast on March 2.

There are some intriguing free agent options available, including Calvin Ridley and Mike Evans. But Cabot sees the Browns investigating a trade for a playmaker and mentions Adams as a potential target.

“I think they will look to the trade market. Will Davante Adams be on the trade block? He’s someone that certainly would be able to get you over the top. And I’m sure somebody the Browns would be intrigued by to a certain degree,” Cabot said. “But I don’t know how much they are willing to spend from a draft capital standpoint.”

Browns Acquired Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore Via Trade

The Browns have added key pieces to their passing game via trade the last two seasons. Amari Cooper came over in a steal of a deal from the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. The team landed Elijah Moore last offseason from the New York Jets.

Cleveland has already done some work clearing some cap space to make moves. Star cornerback Denzel Ward restructured his deal this offseason, giving the Browns $5.6 million in effective cap space, per Over The Cap. Watson and Cooper could also restructure their deals to improve that number. Cabot doesn’t see cap space being an issue if the Browns have someone on their radar they see as a potential game-changer.

“The Browns will find a way to pay ‘that guy’ if they feel he’s worth it,” Cabot said. “They are really one really good double-digit edge rusher and one 1,000-yard receiver away from being able to accomplish their goal this year, which of course is winning a Super Bowl. I think they need impact players at those positions.

“When push comes to shove and it gets close to the league-year opening, you usually see some unexpected deals happening.”

Raiders Don’t Want to Trade Davante Adams

Adams’ resume is as decorated as they come. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro and has led the NFL in receiving touchdowns twice. But his time with the Raiders has been tumultuous.

He’s continued to produce with 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns over two seasons. However, the Raiders have had instability at the quarterback position and are in rebuilding mode. Adams hasn’t been shy to speak out with his frustrations.

“I’m a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense,” Adams said in October, via ESPN. “I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, why is there an issue?’ I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point … when you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses — it’s greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I’m not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way.”

Adams’ name has been floated in trade rumors this offseason. However, new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco attempted to shut down any notion that Adams being on the trade block.

“He’s a Raider,” Telesco said on February 27.

It’s a firm statement from Telesco on Adams. But perhaps the Browns could put together a package worthy of making Telesco and the Raiders reconsider their stance.