Browns Perfect Fit for Packers 5-Time All Pro Tackle, Likely Cap Casualty

The Cleveland Browns played in a playoff game last month without their top three offensive tackles, which is a situation they can’t afford to replicate in 2024.

Starting right Jack Conklin is a cut candidate after another season-ending injury, while starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was among the lowest-performing players at the position in the NFL last year, per Pro Football Focus. Dawand Jones was a surprise in his rookie campaign, but he’s still learning. Cleveland clearly needs to address the depth on the outside of its line this offseason but may not have a whole lot of money to spend due to salary cap concerns.

Perhaps the best solution, then, is taking a bargain flier on a player like David Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers. The five-time All-Pro has played in only 13 games over the past three seasons due to knee issues, though he’s been elite when on the field. He is all but a guarantee for the cut line with a $40 million cap hit in 2024, $21 million of which Green Bay can clear by showing him the ax.

If the Packers do so, Bakhtiari will be a free agent and available to sign any manner of contract with any team in the league. His first choice would probably be a reunion with QB Aaron Rodgers as members of the New York Jets, another team that could use another talented player on the offensive line.

However, if that doesn’t come to fruition, the Browns represent an opportunity for Bakhtiari — who has never played in a Super Bowl — to join a playoff-caliber team looking to win right now.

David Bakhtiari Represents Insurance Policy for Tackle-Needy Teams Like Browns

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday, February 5, mentioned Bakhtiari as part of a short list of likely cap casualties whose free agencies could represent a boon for specific teams. He tied the Packers tackle to Cleveland in this regard.