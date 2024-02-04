Browns Star David Njoku Rips Micah Parsons for 3-Word Message

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku put Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons in his place after some shade aimed at his squad.

The duo faced off in the Madden 24 Challenge as part of the Pro Bowl on Saturday, February 3. Things got heated when Parsons — who held a halftime lead in the virtual clash — said Njoku showed why “Cleveland is Cleveland.”

“He said Cleveland is Cleveland, but we’re both here,” Njoku fired back at Parsons. “We’re both playing this Madden game. So what are you saying of Cleveland is Cleveland? Dallas is Dallas?”

Both the Browns and Cowboys were bounced in the first round of the playoffs in disappointing fashion. Cleveland fell to the Houston Texans 45-14, while Dallas was upset by the Green Bay Packers 48-32 in a game they were a double-digit favorite for.

The statement “Cleveland is Cleveland” or the “Browns is the Browns” has been a common piece of trash talk in recent seasons. JuJu Smith-Schuster made it a rallying cry for the Browns during the 2020 playoffs. The Browns went on to win that Wild Card matchup 48-37.

Bengals star pass-catcher Ja’Marr Chase said the same thing before a Week 1 matchup against the Browns this past season. Cleveland shut down Chase and the Bengals, winning 24-3.

Njoku’s Browns will see Parsons’ Cowboys next season, although the date is yet to be determined. The matchup will have a little extra juice after their interaction at the Pro Bowl.

David Njoku Has Had Turnaround With Browns

Njoku was drafted by the Browns in the first round back in 2017. He’s had an up-and-down tenure but is coming off his most successful season to date. His first Pro Bowl accolade is evidence of that.

Njoku caught 81 passes for 882 yards with 6 touchdowns, all career highs. It’s been quite a turnaround for Njoku, who at one point had requested a trade out of Cleveland.

“Our relationship is night and day from when he first got here,” Njoku said on January 19 when talking about head coach Kevin Stefanski. “Obviously his first year I was trying to leave and it was a bunch of turmoil, a bunch of dramatic things that weren’t really necessary at the time. But I felt like it needed to happen to build our relationship as strong as it is now.

“I mean, it’s like a 180. I had my exit interview with him a couple days ago and that was the first thing we talked about was how crazy this all transpired. It’s really, like a beautiful story, but the story’s not finished yet.”

Njoku inked a four-year, $56.75 million extension with the Browns in 2022.

Browns Looking to Add More Weapons for Deshaun Watson

Njoku will continue to be one of the key weapons for the Browns moving forward. He’ll work alongside Amari Cooper in the passing game. Cleveland’s top pass-catcher made the Pro Bowl as well, snagging 72 receptions for 1,250 yards.

But the Browns want to continue to put more weapons around their Pro Bowl duo for when quarterback Deshaun Watson returns. Watson appeared in just six games last season and the offensive output in those contests was uneven.

“I think that’s definitely [GM Andrew Berry’s] desire to add as many good players as you can,” Stefanski said on January 14. “But I feel really good about the guys on our roster, not to go through every guy, but really pleased with what these guys were able to accomplish. Amari (Cooper), Dave (Njoku), Elijah (Moore), I think all had career-type years and I’m proud of those guys.”

Some wide receiver options that the Browns could look at include Tee Higgins, Mike Evans and Calvin Ridley. All of those options would come with a significant price tag.