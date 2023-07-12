Browns $54 million Pass-Catcher Dubbed as Cut Candidate

David Njoku appears to be in a pretty good position heading into training camp but the Cleveland Browns‘ top tight end was recently listed as a potential cut candidate with roster decisions looming.

Njoku’s journey with the Browns has been a roller coaster since he was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft. Njoku has notched 206 receptions for 2,382 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns since joining Cleveland. However, his time with the team has also been marked by a trade request, some growing pains and several injuries.

That being said, Njoku has shown steady improvement, both as a pass-catcher — which is his forte — and as a blocker, especially since Kevin Stefanski arrived in Cleveland. Despite missing three games last season, Njoku set career-highs in receptions (58) and recorded 628 yards to go with four touchdowns. He agreed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension with the Browns last offseason, essentially locking him in as a key piece going forward.

Not everyone is so sure of that. Njoku was recently listed among the top three cut candidates for the Browns ahead of camp by Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints.

“Njoku’s future with the team appears uncertain. The Browns recently made a significant investment by signing tight end Jordan Akins, further strengthening their tight end position. Additionally, they already boast the talented Harrison Bryant on their roster. While Njoku finds himself still the first tight end on the depth chart, it is conceivable that he may be considered for release. Remember that Watson has a deeper receiver room now, which may negatively impact Njoku’s targets. Furthermore, Njoku’s request for a trade implies a level of dissatisfaction with his current role, adding a layer of uncertainty to his future.”

Browns Cutting David Njoku Highly Unlikely

There are a couple of holes in the idea that Njoku could be on the chopping block. He’s fresh off signing his new extension and it would be of no benefit from a cap perspective to cut Njoku. Releasing Njoku would result in more than $16.6 million of dead cap — double his current cap hit.

It would also leave a significant hole on the depth chart. Bryant and Akins are alright options but Njoku presents the highest upside with his freakish athletic ability.

Akins has some previous experience playing with Watson but his deal with the Browns was just for $3.9 million over two years. He’s a big-bodied target but it’s unlikely he takes Njoku’s spot atop the depth chart.

If any tight end is at risk of getting cut or traded, it’s Bryant. Last season he notched 31 catches for 239 yards, although he only scored one touchdown. He saw action on 48 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, benefiting from Njoku’s absence in three games.

David Njoku Says Sky is the Limit for Browns Offense

The Browns are set to shift to a more pass-dependent offense next season, which is good news for Njoku, who was able to develop some chemistry with Deshaun Watson last season. His goal is to develop into a pairing similar to Kansas City Chiefs star duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

“I’ve known Trav for a while and as well as Patrick. They are elites,” Njoku said. “So I would hope that most, if not all tight ends and quarterbacks aspire to be up to that stature, because they are just for years now, consistency, rolling, you know what I mean? So they are amazing. And we try to be the best we can be, especially together.”

As for the offense as a whole, Njoku sees something special brewing in Cleveland.

“The sky’s the limit,” Njoku said. “We have an opportunity to do something that never has ever been done here. So we try to take it one day at a time, focus on what we can control and just handle it like that.”