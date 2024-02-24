DeAndre Hopkins Shades Browns After ‘D-Hop’ Callout

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins seemingly feels like a dodged a bullet by not signing with the Cleveland Browns.

DeAndre Hopkins is well known around league circles by the nickname “D-Hop.” But the Browns’ social media team posted a video of kicker Dustin Hopkins with the caption: “We only know one D-Hop and that’s Mr. Dustin Hopkins.”

DeAndre Hopkins saw the message and responded with a GIF dodging bullets. As with most cryptic social media posts, it’s up for interpretation. But the message seems clear.

Hopkins was linked to the Browns last offseason, with his former teammate and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson publicly petitioning for the team to sign him.

“Me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk,” Watson said in May. “We’ve been talking since the Houston days. … He’s always been a brother of mine. … Our connection, our relationship has always been great. … Of course, we would love to have him. He knows that.”

Hopkins went on to sign with the Titans on a two-year, $26 million deal, worth up to $32 million with incentives. That was frankly over the price the Browns were willing to pay.

Hopkins reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2020 with the Titans. He caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and 7 touchdowns. But it’s hard to say he chose the right situation. The Titans ranked near the bottom of the league in passing yards per game (180.4).

Hopkins may also be referencing the Browns’ quarterback situation. He would have signed in Cleveland to reunite with Watson. However, Watson played in just six games due to shoulder injuries. The Browns utilized four other quarterbacks last season, including PJ Walker, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jeff Driskel and Joe Flacco.

DeAndre Hopkins Calls ‘Cap’ on Departure Rumors

There’s a chance the Titans part ways with Hopkins this offseason, making him a free agent once again. Tennesse has moved on from head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who had a history with Hopkins.

If the Titans opt to apply one of their post-June 1 designations on Hopkins, the team will save $16.35 million, incurring just $1.96 million in dead cap, per Over the Cap.

Hopkins responded to a tweet pointing out a potential parting of ways. The five-time Pro Bowler used just one word, writing “Cap!!!” The message has since been deleted.

If Hopkins hits free agency again, the Browns could be interested. He has a history with Watson and proved last season he’s still got something left in the tank. The 31-year-old Hopkins also wouldn’t come with the price tag of some of the top-tier free agent wide receivers.

Hopkins’ market value is around $8.9 million per year, per Spotrac. That’s a number the Browns could afford to give Watson another weapon.

Browns Want to Add More Weapons for Deshaun Watson

The Browns have a No. 1 wide receiver in Amari Cooper. He carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches.

Elijah Moore (59 catches, 640 yards) and tight end David Njoku (81 catches, 882 yards) were also solid contributors. But Cleveland got little from the rest of their pass-catchers.

Browns GM Andrew Berry wouldn’t go as far as to call wide receiver a “top priority” this offseason. But he did acknowledge the potential of adding a playmaker to the wide receiver corps.

“I mean, we’re still in the assessment mode. We feel pretty good about our group of pass catchers,” Berry told The Athletic on February 1. “I don’t know very many teams across the NFL that have two Pro Bowl-caliber pass catchers (Amari Cooper and David Njoku) and a good complementary crew. We’re always looking to add playmakers. … But I think it would be aggressive (to call that the) top priority.”

A lot of pieces would have to fall into place, but perhaps there will be two “D-Hops” in Cleveland next season.