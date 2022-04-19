Top NFL CBs Sound Off After Browns Denzel Ward Gets Massive New Deal

The Cleveland Browns signed Denzel Ward to the richest cornerback contract in NFL history Monday, and the reverberations of the deal were felt throughout the entire league.

Cleveland offered Ward a five-year extension worth $100.5 million, including $71.25 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Two notable cover corners in Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams and Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens shared the impact the news had on them via social media Monday. Their reactions weren’t saturated with jealousy but rather appreciation, for both Ward himself as well as what the contract says about their position in the NFL and means for the price of future CB deals to come.

“I been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward,” Ramsey tweeted April 18. “Congrats.”

Ward’s deal overtook Ramsey’s as representing the second-highest average annual value in the league at $20.1 million per season. Ramsey’s deal is valued at $20 million per year.

“I’m happy for any corner to get paid,” Humphrey tweeted Monday. “2nd hardest position in the NFL behind QB. Do not try to debate with me 😊.”

Ward Responds To Ramsey’s Social Media Praise

Ramsey’s show of respect was not lost on Ward, who responded to his Super Bowl-winning cornerback counterpart in kind on Monday.

“Respect!” Ward tweeted. “Appreciate you brotha 💯 let’s keep going!”

Ward, 24, also posted his gratitude in a more general sense, thanking several who helped him along the way to achieving generational wealth in his early 20s through playing the game of football.

“Loss of words, I’m blessed,” Ward wrote online. “I want to thank the Haslams, JW Johnson, Andrew Berry, coach Stefanski and the rest of the Browns organization for continuing to believe in the home-grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and the city of Cleveland where I’m from.”

Ward Surpasses Ex-College Teammate With New Browns Contract

Before he became the highest-paid defensive back the NFL has ever seen, Ward was college teammates with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore at Ohio State University. Lattimore was one year older, hit the NFL one year earlier and got paid a massive amount in his own right last offseason. On Monday, however, Ward surpassed him in that regard.

According to Pro Football Network, Lattimore owned the NFL’s third-highest AAV for a cornerback at $19.52 million per season before Ward’s new deal. As mentioned above, Ramsey was second. Ward’s contract surpassed both of theirs in overall value and AAV.

Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins remains first in income per season at the CB position with an AAV of $25.35 million. However, the length of Ward’s deal makes his more lucrative in the long-term.

Ward’s extension will begin in 2023 and run through 2027. The Browns picked up the fifth-year option on Ward’s rookie deal, which was an option because he was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 4 overall). As such, Ward will earn approximately $13.3 million next season before his extension kicks in.

Ward has been selected to two Pro Bowls over the course of his four-year career, during which his is credited with 186 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, 50 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.