Browns Rule Out Pair of Defensive Stars for Patriots Matchup

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New England Patriots without two key pieces on the defensive side of the ball in Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney.

Ward suffered a concussion last week against the Chargers and hasn’t practiced this week while in the protocol. He’s the Browns’ top cornerback so more responsibility will fall on Greg Newsome, rookie Martin Emerson and likely Greedy Williams, who could potentially make his season debut this week.

Clowney and Ward are both OUT for Sunday #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 14, 2022

“Everything has been crisp and clean,” Williams said on Thursday. “Just out there making plays and reestablishing myself. I build that trust back with the team, and they see I am ready. That is all that matters.”

Clowney’s primary issue has been with his ankle but he was listed with additional knee and elbow issues as well. The former top overall pick has 10.5 sacks since joining the Browns last season and is also a key part of their run defense, which is in focus this week after the Chargers rushed for nearly 250 yards last week.

“It is frustrating. I would say disappointing at times but not discouraged. I do believe we have the talent to be a top-five defense,” Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said this week. “I have said that from the start. It is my job to get us there. We are addressing issues. We are trying to fix it. Part of it fundamentals. Part of it is scheme. Part of it is just guys doing their job. It is a little bit of everything.”

Myles Garrett Faces Challenge With Clowney Out

With Clowney out, the Patriots can shift more focus to Myles Garrett, who remains just one sack away from setting the franchise record.

“That is just someone else that Belichick and the Patriots don’t have to key in on,” Garrett said on Friday. “Not having him as a presence as a run stopper and a pass rusher is tough, knowing that they will be able to use their resources in a number of other ways to double and chip us down the line and me. We will just have to find ways to scheme us to get open.”

Rookie Alex Wright will likely be the one who gets more run with Clowney on the sideline. He’s been a decent fill-in but simply doesn’t present the same threat. Wright has seven tackles this season.

Browns Could Have New LB Deion Jones Active

There’s a chance the Browns could have a new and important face on the field in veteran linebacker Deion Jones, who they traded for almost immediately after Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Jones is still getting up to speed but the Browns have not ruled him out.

“He is working hard. We will see about the game, but I know this, he is working very hard in the meeting room and working very hard on the field,” Woods said on Thursday. “We will see how it goes over the next 48 hours.”

Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and has notched over 100 tackles in five of his six seasons. The only season he did not was when he played just six games in 2018. He also has 11 interceptions, five defensive touchdowns and 8.5 sacks to his name.