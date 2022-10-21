2 Browns Starters Out, 1 Questionable Against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns will try to right the ship against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but will have to do so without a useful contingent of regular contributors.

Cleveland is officially down at least two starters, one on each side of the football. Jake Trotter of ESPN reported the news via Twitter on Friday, October 21.

“#Browns All-Pro RG Wyatt Teller (calf) and Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward (concussion) both ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. #Ravens,” Trotter wrote.

Replacing Teller on the offensive line is Hjalte Froholdt, who filled in after Teller went down during the first quarter against the New England Patriots last Sunday. The Browns will likely split Ward’s duties between cornerbacks Greedy Williams and rookie Martin Emerson.

Backup offensive lineman Joe Haeg will also miss Sunday’s contest due to lingering impacts of a concussion.

Jadeveon Clowney Questionable Again With Lingering Ankle Injury

The Browns also face a couple of question marks on the defensive line heading into Week 7. Jadeveon Clowney has missed half of the season to this point after sustaining an ankle injury against the New York Jets in Week 2 that has remained a problem ever since.

Clowney last played against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, sitting out against the Patriots. His fellow defensive end Myles Garrett re-aggravated a shoulder injury against New England, though both pass rushers were back at practice on Friday.

“#Browns Myles Garrett said Jadeveon Clowney looked good and happy during practice today,” Scott Petrak of Browns Zone tweeted. “Said best he’s seen him move in weeks.”

Despite the optimistic update from Garrett, Clowney remains listed as questionable for Sunday. Backup defensive end Isaac Rochell is also questionable for the game.

Ravens Face Injury Concerns of Their Own Ahead of Matchup

Three key Ravens players have also faced injury issues this week, threatening their statuses against the Browns.

Adam Schefter of ESPN on Friday reported that quarterback Lamar Jackson has been removed from the injury report and is a go for the upcoming divisional showdown. Running back J.K. Dobbins, on the other hand, is out with a knee injury and expected to miss the next four to six weeks. Tight end Mark Andrews is questionable against Cleveland with a knee injury of his own.

Sunday’s game is equally important to both franchises in a crowded AFC North Division. The Browns are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for last place with a record of 2-4. But despite a three-game losing streak, Cleveland is just one game back of the Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, both of which are 3-3 on the season.

The Browns host the Bengals next week, before back-to-back road contests against the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.