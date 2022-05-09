Future of Browns RB in Question as Offseason Workouts Near: Report

The Cleveland Browns have a problem on offense — there simply aren’t enough carries to go around.

As far as issues go, the proliferation of quality running backs in the Browns backfield is a good one to have, but it’s also something the team may need to address in the weeks ahead.

The starter is Nick Chubb and that is set in stone, but there are decisions to make behind him. Kareem Hunt is one of the best second options in all of football when healthy, though he’s struggled to stay that way over the last few seasons and has just a year left on his contract. D’Ernest Johnson had something of a breakout season in 2021 with limited, but high-profile, opportunities to showcase his skills. And despite the embarrassment of riches already residing in the running back room, Cleveland decided to draft Jerome Ford out of the University of Cincinnati with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round of last weekend’s NFL Draft.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Sunday, May 8 that something may ultimately have to give in the Browns backfield, and that something will most likely involve movement with Johnson — assuming Ford proves himself worthy of a roster spot this offseason.

Johnson Most Likely RB to Move Out of Cleveland This Year

Cabot laid out her rationale for why the Browns would be more likely to deal Johnson than Hunt as both enter the last year of their contracts with the team, though it’s possible all four running backs remain with Cleveland throughout the season.

The selection of Ford in the fifth round isn’t expected to impact Hunt, who’s heading into the final year of his contract at $6.25 million. With Hunt and [Johnson] both heading into the final year of their contracts, Ford was drafted in part to have a quality back in the pipeline. If he looks especially good in rookie minicamp, it could have an impact on Johnson, who barely made the team last season and won’t get many carries this season if Nick Chubb and Hunt stay healthy. The Browns tendered Johnson, a restricted free agent, the right-of-first refusal amount of $2.43 million, but it’s not guaranteed and they could still part ways. Johnson would undoubtedly like a multi-year contract, and likewise Hunt with an extension, so the Browns have some options with how they want to shape the room. For now, it appears that Hunt might play out his contract and then test the free agent market, with a chance to be another team’s workhorse back after this year. Johnson could stick around as the No. 3 back, and Ford as a running back of the future.

Johnson May Look to Push His Way Out of Cleveland This Offseason

Cabot wasn’t the only Browns insider with a strong reaction to the team’s decision to draft Ford over the weekend. ESPN’s Jake Trotter weighed in following the selection, also saying that Johnson was the most likely candidate for movement.

Despite having Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, former NFL rushing champ Kareem Hunt and 2021 breakout contributor D’Ernest Johnson all under contract in the their backfield, the Browns added yet another running back in Ford. Even as a heavy running team, Cleveland’s backfield is crowded, with 2021 sixth-round pick Demetric Felton also in the rotation. It’s difficult to see the Browns rolling into the season with this many backs. Johnson, who is looking for a multi-year contract after he was unable to get an offer sheet this offseason, could be the one to watch here.

Johnson also switched representation during the offseason, enlisting the services of notorious agent Drew Rosenhaus, which suggests the running back may be looking to push his way out of Cleveland and cash in on his breakout season.

Johnson appeared in all 17 games last year, earning two starts including one in primetime on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. He carried the ball 100 times for a total of 534 rushing yards, an average of better than 5.3 yards per carry, and scored three touchdowns. Johnson also caught 19 passes for 137 yards, per Pro Football Reference.