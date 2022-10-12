Proposed Trade Sends Browns RB to Struggling AFC South Squad

The Cleveland Browns have yet to utilize D’Ernest Johnson this year in any capacity and the running back could be on the move before the trade deadline.

Johnson has more tackles this year (1) than he has carries (0) so it’s safe to say he’s not playing the role he envisioned coming off a breakout year.

With Chubb and Hunt banged up last season, Johnson made an impression and capitalized on his opportunities when his number was called. Johnson started a pair of games and finished the season with 534 yards on 100 carries and three touchdowns.

He was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated running back with a rushing grade of 90.6 and also collected contributed in the passing game, collecting 19 receptions for 137 yards.

While Johnson never voiced his displeasure, Johnson had refused to sign his unrestricted free agent tender with the Browns this offseason. He ended up agreeing to a one-year deal worth the same value of $2.43 million as the tender would have been, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with the difference being his guaranteed money, which comes in at $900,000.

If a team is interested in Johnson, those numbers should not be a deterrent in picking up a back who has shown solid upside.

Colts Identified as Potential Trade Destination for Johnson

With Johnson not having a role in the offense, the Browns should look to move him ahead of the November 1 trade deadline. The Colts were identified as a team by NFL.com that could swoop in for his services.

Running backs typically don’t return much in trades, especially those who aren’t true game-changers. But Johnson’s meager salary (just over $1 million) and free-agent status in 2023 would be an easy add for any team seeking backfield help. Could the Colts use a back such as Johnson? It might cost them a late Day 3 pick, or even a swap of picks, perhaps even in the 2024 draft. Johnson has played one — ONE — offensive snap this season, stuck behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns don’t offer much of a pathway to offensive playing time for Johnson. Moving him, even for a meager return, makes sense.

The Colts have one of the best backs in the league in Jonathan Taylor but he’s dealing with an ankle injury. His primary backup Nyheim Hines suffered a concussion last week against the Broncos, leaving Indianapolis to rely on practice squad call-up Phillip Lindsay and undrafted backs Deon Jackson and D’Vonte Price.

When Taylor returns, Johnson could still find his niche in the offense and embrace the chance to put in more work than he currently is in Cleveland. That’s especially important for Johnson as he eyes free agency next offseason.

Browns Running Game Clicking on All Cylinders

Johnson hasn’t had a role in the run game but the duo of Chubb and Hunt have the Browns’ attack clicking on all cylinders. Cleveland has the top run game in the NFL, averaging 192.4 yards.

Chubb has had an outstanding season and leads the league in rushing with 593 yards. The Browns face the Patriots this week and veteran skipper Bill Belichick has high praise for Chubb ahead of the matchup.

“Chubb’s as good as anybody we’ll see,” Belichick said. “(Kareem) Hunt, they’ve got a lot of backs and they’re all good, but Chubb, he’s tough.”

The Browns are 3-point favorites for the matchup with the Patriots, who are coming off a dominant 29-0 win against the Lions.