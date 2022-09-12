Browns Change Tune on Trading Former Starting RB After Opener

D’ernest Johnson remains on the Cleveland Browns roster but the fourth-year running back’s time with the squad maybe be coming to an end sooner than later.

In somewhat of a surprise, Johnson was a healthy scratch for the Browns opener against the Panthers, with the team opting to go with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and rookie Jerome Ford on game day.

That left Johnson as the odd man out in street clothes, which was a change of pace for the former undrafted free agent, who had suited up for every previous game during his three-year tenure with the Browns.

While no trade appears imminent, the Browns are at least exploring their options when it comes to dealing Johnson, per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

“My understanding is there was no trade close for Johnson making him inactive, however … team is open to trading him,” Stainbrook wrote. “Browns viewed Chubb, Hunt, and Ford ahead of Johnson this week.”

Johnson Proved Worth While Filling in Last Season

That jives with a report prior to the Browns opener from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who said the Browns aren’t shopping Johnson or any of their running backs, but would be willing to make a deal if the price was right.

“The trade deadline is Nov. 1, and although the Browns currently have no plans to trade one of their running backs, they probably wouldn’t rule it out if the right offer came along,” Cabot wrote. “They currently have Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson and Jerome Ford. They can also use Demetric Felton as a running back. They might be able to part with Johnson because Ford exceeded expectations in preseason. But they’re not looking to trade him.”

Running backs have historically not drawn a huge haul in return. A fourth or fifth-round pick would likely be enough to get a deal done for Johnson, who has just one year remaining on his deal.

Johnson could be an intriguing option for a team that is in need of solid running back depth and put some great play on tape last season while filling in amid injuries to Hunt and Chubb. Johnson started a pair of games and finished the season with 534 yards on 100 carries and three touchdowns.

Hunt Putting Browns Contract Dispute Behind Him

The Browns two-headed monster of Chubb and Hunt exploded in the opener, carrying the rushing attack. Cleveland’s ground game combined for 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

“Nick and I talked before the game and we knew it would have to go through us to find a way to win the game,” Hunt told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports after the game. “Both of us were doing our best to put points on the board. That’s what we believed in — that’s what we’ve always believed in. If the game runs through us, we’re going to win.”

Hunt’s future was in question heading into the year, with the 27-year-old wanting a new deal or to be traded. However, it appears he has put that behind him and is letting his play do the talking as he eyes a payday.

“It has been cool. I am just excited. I get to go out there and play football. It is the game I love,” Hunt told reporters on September 9. “It is what it is. I am going to control what I can control, and that is going out there and playing football, which I enjoy doing. I have done it all of my life.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the trade request from Hunt this offseason is “water under the bridge,” which was apparent through his workload in the opener. Hunt played 45 snaps on offense, lining up all over the field. The majority of those snaps were out of the backfield but he also lined up in the slot and out wide.