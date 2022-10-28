Browns Urged to Deal Fan Favorite to NFC Contender

The Cleveland Browns have yet to lean into the fire sale several in the media are suggesting they pursue after a 2-5 start, but it’s more than likely at least one popular player is on his way out.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 1. Among the prominent names featured in either rumors, reports or both over the last several days include running backs Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Greedy Williams.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Wednesday that Hunt is potentially available for a fourth-round pick, while Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report on Monday tweeted that the team was fielding calls on Williams.

Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported on Friday quoted former Browns CEO Joe Banner, who said Clowney makes sense as a player Cleveland would move, as he is playing on a second consecutive one-year deal and has value as a pass rusher despite a lingering ankle injury suffered in Week 2.

However, of all of those players, it might be Johnson who proves the simplest to deal. And there are plenty of teams hungry for running back help at value — particularly the 3-3 defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Browns Have Decreased Johnson’s Role Significantly This Season

The Browns’ breakout star became a fan favorite after he earned two starts in 2021, amassing 534 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 100 carries, per Pro Football Reference. Johnson also displayed dual threat ability, catching 19 passes for 137 yards.

He has been relegated to a non-factor on offense thus far in 2022, as both Hunt and Pro-Bowl starter Nick Chubb have been healthy and have suited up for every game. Johnson even faced a demotion earlier in the year to healthy scratch-status, as rookie running back Jerome Ford filled the third-string role and served as a kick returner before landing on IR following the team’s Week 5 defeat against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Rams have been pitched as a logical landing spot for Johnson over the last several weeks. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report explored the possibility and its details again on Thursday.

While Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt would make sense for the Rams, we’ll pair them with a slightly cheaper option. Hunt’s teammate, D’Ernest Johnson, has a base salary of just $1.1 million and shouldn’t cost more than a late-round selection. Johnson has played only 10 offensive snaps for the Browns this season. However, the South Florida product has shown in the past that he can be a high-level contributor. The Rams are no stranger to working in-season trades, but they have only $5.4 million in cap space and two picks within the first five rounds of the 2023 draft. They need to be eying budget options, and Johnson is the perfect running back target.

Browns Could Deal Both Johnson, Hunt Prior to NFL Trade Deadline

While it may seem a mistake to deal both Johnson and Hunt, it’s a real possibility that neither RB remains on the Browns’ roster come Tuesday’s deadline.

Both players are in the final year of their contracts. Hunt requested a new deal for more money or a trade prior to the season, while Johnson finally earned a seven-figure contract before being relegated to offensive oblivion after Cleveland drafted Ford in the fifth-round. Given the option, neither may choose to return to the Browns next year anyway.

Beyond that, despite running backs carrying minimal trade weight in the modern NFL, the situations at the top of the league have created more value for both Johnson and Hunt. Johnson is a flier option for a team like the Rams with little money to spend who have gotten next to nothing out of the offensive backfield all season.

On the other side of the equation, Hunt has appeal to multiple Super Bowl contenders considering his status as a former rushing champion making $6 million in 2022. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to interest in Hunt.

The Browns are in a bad way at 2-5, with three of their next four games coming against playoff teams from last season and the fourth slated against a likely playoff team this year in the Miami Dolphins. Securing one extra mid-round and one extra late-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft makes sense, while moving into the future with a formidable one-two punch in the backfield of Chubb and Ford.