Browns QB Deshaun Watson Creates Buzz With Move After Joe Flacco TD

One of Joe Flacco’s biggest cheerleaders on the Cleveland Browns sideline on Thursday night against the New York Jets was Deshaun Watson.

The injured Browns quarterback was on the sideline for the matchup and showed major support for Flacco. The 38-year-old QB had an incredible first half, which was capped off with a 50-yard touchdown pass to running back Jerome Ford.

Flacco came to the sideline after the play and was greeted by Watson, who gave him a big chest bump despite his injured shoulder. Watson could also be seen on the sideline chatting with Flacco on multiple occasions after he led successful touchdown drives.

“QB LOVE!!!!!” one fan commented on the clip.

It wasn’t all love in the comment section though. Watson has taken a lot of heat amid Flacco’s success due to his $230 million contract and largely lackluster results on the field statistically.

“Franchise QB and some guy we signed for $230 million,” another fan wrote, drawing more than 100 likes.

Flacco finished the first half 16-of-22 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. And he did it without Amari Cooper. The Browns No. 1 wide receiver was fresh off a record-setting game but was ruled out with a heel injury.

The Browns also lost receiver Elijah Moore in the second quarter. He went down with a head injury. Moore notched five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown prior to the injury against his former team.

Deshaun Watson Took Heat for Not Being on Browns’ Sideline

Watson had previously been in Los Angeles for surgery and rehab on his shoulder. However, Watson recently returned to Cleveland and stuck around for the prime-time matchup. The last game Watson attended was in Los Angeles against the Rams. Watson sat in a box for that game and took some heat for it.

“I will agree it looks weird,” Senior NFL writer Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic said during an appearance on “Overtime” with Jonathan Peterlin on December 7. “For a player whose leadership has been questioned for very valid reasons — optics-wise it’s not what you want. If I were his agent, I would have said to him that he needs to be on the sideline. But we don’t know what the coaching staff asked of him. And Joe Flacco is probably the type of quarterback who like, ‘I got this.’ But we don’t know what Joe wanted or what the coaching staff wanted.”

However, it was later revealed that Watson wanted to be on the Browns’ sideline but it was deemed too risky so close after surgery.

Deshaun Watson Will Be Starter for Browns Next Season

Even if Flacco manages a Nick Foles-like feat of winning a Super Bowl with the Browns, Watson will be the starter next season. The Browns have no way out of his $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Flacco would always be a legend in Cleveland. But the Browns are invested in Watson as their quarterback of the future.

“Flacco, who’s loved being back in the game, will certainly want to be somewhere next season where he has a chance to play, and this might not be the right spot,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on Sunday, December 24. “The only way he’ll see the field here is if Deshaun Watson gets hurt. There might be other opportunities for him to be a bridge starter or compete with someone for [a] job. But he loves it here, and the Browns love him.”

Watson will be ready for training camp next season.