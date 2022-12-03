Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out for Attitude Ahead of Return

Not everyone is a fan of how Deshaun Watson has handled his return to the Cleveland Browns, refusing to talk about anything but football.

Watson spoke to the media for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended on Thursday and made it clear that his comments would just be about the game on the field, not his problems off of it. Watson has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions. He hasn’t played a game in nearly two seasons.

“I can’t address any of that stuff. Who knows what the future holds, but right now, I am so locked in on just being the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns,” Watson said.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called out Watson for his unwillingness to address the issues upon his return to the spotlight.

“Stupid. Someone has got to say it so I’m going to say it,” Smith said on “First Take” on Friday. “I would have walked up to that press conference from Day 1 — Wednesday when the quarterback talks — I would have said guys, ‘I’m here. Let’s go. Don’t ask after today, but feel free. Fire away.’ The suspension is over. The legal matters for the most part are over.”

Lack of Answers Could Cause More Questions About Watson

Smith believes that if Watson avoids the topic entirely, it will lead to further issues down the road, with the questions never truly going away.

“You’ve been through what you’ve been through. What you don’t do is prolong people to continue to look for answers that you can immediately provide and get it over with,” Smith said. “You take the story away.

“Inevitably, when people keep nudging at you, eventually you’re going to give up something. Because the patience to avoid the issue as you are continuously bombarded with something, at some point in time, they implode and give up something they don’t need to give up when you hold it in.”

Smith’s co-host, former NFLer Ryan Clark, didn’t agree. Clark believes Watson has made the right choice to keep the conversation on football.

“Every time he opens his mouth and talks about the allegations levied against him, it’s going to lead to another question, another story about Deshaun Watson in whatever way someone wants to frame the narrative,” Clark said. “The best thing Deshaun Watson can do is say he’s not answering anything but football questions.”

Watson Addressed Allegations Ahead of Season

Play

Deshaun Watson Pre-Game Interview at Jacksonville | Cleveland Browns Deshawn Watson speaks to Aditi Kinkhabwala prior to the Browns taking on the Jaguars in a preseason matchup. #BrownsInterview 2022-08-12T22:37:23Z

The Browns said they did “extensive” research into Watson before trading their 2022, 2023 and 2024 first-round draft selections, as well as two other picks, in the deal to land their future franchise QB. They also gave him a massive, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Watson did address his off-field issues in the preseason during a one-on-one interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said on August 12. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Watson will face the Houston Texans, his former team, in his Browns debut on Sunday.