Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out Ahead of Return

Deshaun Watson is on target to return for the start of next season but not all Cleveland Browns backers are excited to see him back under center.

Watson had season-ending surgery in November to repair a fractured glenoid bone in his right throwing shoulder.

Through two seasons with the Browns, Watson has appeared in just 12 games. He passed for 1,115 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions last season. Watson missed time on two separate occasions with shoulder injuries.

The Browns started five different quarterbacks last season with Watson banged up. Having their $230 million quarterback for a full season should help Cleveland’s cause. However, Adam “the Bull” Gerstenhaber is not so sure that Watson will be the sparkplug the Browns hope — especially if he looks like he has for the majority of his time in Cleveland so far.

“He has sucked since he’s been here,” Adam The Bull said on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. “He had one decent half. He played fine against Tennesee but you didn’t need him to beat Tennessee. Any slapdick quarterback with the Browns would have beat Tennesee and you know it.”

Deshaun Watson Hasn’t Lived Up to Price Tag

Watson certainly has not lived up to the price the Browns had to pay to land him. Cleveland gave up a trio of first round picks in the trade with the Houston Texans. The team also handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Watson has an 8-4 record with the Browns as the starter, including a 4-1 mark a year ago. However, The Bull thinks that number is a bit deceiving.

“We have to stop with this Deshaun Watson played well nonsense. Every single person who has responded that Deshaun Watson had a 4-1 record, those same people were saying it wasn’t his fault when Houston went 4-12 in his last year and he played great,” Adam The Bull said. “If you want credit for 4-1 Deshaun Watson, then he played terrible when they were 4-12 and he threw for 5,000 yards. He gets no credit for that good season. None.”

The Browns have expressed that they are happy with Watson but would like him to be on the field more often.

“We feel good about Deshaun,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on January 22. “I think the biggest thing is just him staying on the field, keeping (him) on the field. Each year, we really do try and do as much self-assessment as possible on every area of the operation. So in good years and bad years, (we) will probably always tinker somewhere to some degree with what we think is best. But in terms of just Deshaun in particular, we’re excited. We just want to make sure he’s healthy.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Says He’s in ‘Great Spot’