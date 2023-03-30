Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out Amid Rival’s Drama

Some recent comments from Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank triggered a wave of criticism aimed at Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Falcons have decided to pass on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been clear he wants to play for a new team next season, demanding a trade amid a contract dispute.

Blank has taken some heat for his explanation of why he does not want to pursue Jackson after being one of the suitors for Watson, who was in the midst of a major off-field scandal after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

“Every year is different,” Blank told USA Today. “Deshaun was a different situation. It was a different time and space. I think Lamar is a great player, he was MVP for the league (in 2019). But we look at our roster and our ability to continue to build our roster now and have salary cap freedom, which we’ve never had.”

Blank also said he’s concerned about Jackson’s ability to stay on the field.

“Looking at it objectively I’d say there’s some concern over how long can he play his style of game,” Blank said. “Hopefully a long time … but he’s missed 5, 6 games each of the last two years. Each game counts a lot in our business.”

Deshaun Watson Called Out After Comments

Both Blank and Watson were in the crosshairs of critcism on social media after the comments from the Falcons owner.

“The fact is Arthur Blank essentially brought a Brinks truck to Deshaun Watson’s house despite being a creep and only lost because the Haslams did the same and outbid them,” one user tweeted. “He’s not doing the same to Lamar, a vastly superior QB, and he’s making s**t up to explain that fact.”

Others cited that Watson has had his own injury concerns and came with some extra baggage, which resulted in an 11-game suspension.

“It’s very different. Blank is talking about durability like Deshaun has not had 2 ACL tears and was part of a scandal that had him miss 1.5 seasons,” another user tweeted. “Lamar has had NONE of those issues. That man is a model citizen, a franchise QB, AND A MVP! PAY HIM.”

Browns Defend Watson’s Massive Contract

The Browns gave Watson a fully-guaranteed five-year $230 million deal after sending away three first-round picks to land him. That contract has very much had an effect on the Raven’s negotiations with Jackson, who wants more money guaranteed.

While the deal has been attacked by other owners, the Browns have no regrets over inking Watson to the hefty contract.

“Every team, every business, has to look and do what they think is in the best interest of their team,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said. “We did what we thought was in the best interest of our team. We still feel that way. So, we’re excited to — if you will — have the stuff behind us. This time last year, how many games is he going to play? Is he going to play? Is he not going to play? He’s going to be there the whole season [now] and barring injury, heaven forbid, he’s going to play all 17 games and hopefully more. That I think alone is a bigger leap to the organization, to Deshaun, to all of us.”

Watson is heading into his first full season with the Browns and the team is hoping he can regain the Pro Bowl form he showed earlier in his career in Houston.