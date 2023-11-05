Deshaun Watson’s Camp Leaked Info Amid Browns Injury Drama

Deshaun Watson found himself under fire during his time away from the field with a shoulder injury and the Cleveland Browns QB’s camp tried to change the narrative that was forming that he didn’t want to play.

The Browns have not handled the communication around Watson’s injury well, which led to some of the criticism the QB has received. Among the notable missteps included Kevin Stefanski telling reporters that Watson was “medically cleared” to play on October 1.

Watson is on an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract. That has also been a factor in the “he doesn’t want to play” storyline, with critics pointing out he’ll make his money regardless.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reported that Watson’s people were doing some work behind the scenes to help out their player.

“The Watson camp was giving information to their media friends trying to protect their player, especially when there was speculation that he didn’t want to play,” Pluto wrote on November 4. “That was false. He did want to play. The problem was the injury was hindering him throwing the football. It also is a “repetitive” motion … throwing the ball over and over. This puts extra strain on the rotator cuff.”

Pluto noted that there’s a difference between “medically cleared” and “performance clearance” and the Browns should have been more vocal about what their QB was dealing with.

“Yes, Watson was ‘medically cleared.’ But not cleared for performance,” Pluto said. “The Browns would have been better off saying, ‘His shoulder is injured. We’ll let you know when he’s ready to play.’ Then not go into details about the injury.”

Deshaun Watson Publicly Called Out Reports

Watson was mostly quiet during his time away from the field. However, he did speak to reporters on October 26 and defended himself against the allegations that he didn’t want to play.

“I just worked my a** off for two years to get back to playing, so why wouldn’t I want to play? This is what I’ve been doing since I was six years old, so why wouldn’t I want to play,” Watson said. “I see the same things, I see all the narratives, this and that. All that stuff is just trying to cause controversy and commotion. I’m fine. I’m happy. I’m not happy with the injury. I’m in a great space mentally, I’m in a great space spiritually.”

Prior to the injury, Watson had one of his best games as a member of the Browns. He completed a whopping 82% of his passes — which was the second best mark of his career — for 289 yards and two touchdowns against the Tennesee Titans on September 24.

Deshaun Watson Injury Saga Has Been Complicated

Watson’s injury saga — which has stretched beyond a month — has been a complicated one. Back on Oct. 1, Watson was expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens, despite not practicing during the week. However, he was a late scratch after he didn’t look right in warmups. Rookie Dorian-Thompson Robinson drew the start, tossed three interceptions, and the Browns lost 28-3.

He’s missed the better part of the last three games, returning to the lineup briefly against the Indianapolis Colts but getting pulled after just one-quarter of play following a big hit.

PJ Walker has filled in for Watson and his play has been subpar. Walker has appeared in three games this season with a pair of starts. In nearly three full games, Walker passed for 618 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

The Browns decided not to trade for a veteran QB like Jacoby Brissett at the trade deadline on October 31, which was a sign that they felt Watson was ready to make his return.

All the chatter will hopefully come to a hard stop this Sunday, with Watson drawing the start against the Arizona Cardinals.