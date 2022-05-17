AFC Rival Mocks Browns, City of Cleveland and New QB Deshaun Watson

A budding AFC rival and regular season opponent of the Cleveland Browns for the second straight year in 2022 released a schedule announcement last week mocking not only new QB Deshaun Watson, but the entire franchise and the city itself.

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, May 12 released a creative schedule announcement in the form of an anime video depicting their opponents throughout the 17-game regular season. As the reel reached Week 5, when the Chargers will square off against the Browns in Cleveland, the rolling video was interrupted by a still screen that said “Redacted on advice of our lawyers.” Below, in Japanese writing, was transcribed the quote “Cleveland is boring.”

Ben Axelrod of WKYC in Cleveland retweeted the video as well as the still screen with an interpretation of the insult the Chargers social media team was taking at the Browns.

The Chargers’ schedule release video appears to take a shot at the Browns and the Deshaun Watson situation https://t.co/mi8XUnbjXt pic.twitter.com/LmliLCGs4i — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 13, 2022

“The Chargers’ schedule release video appears to take a shot at the Browns and Deshaun Watson situation,” Axelrod tweeted.

Breaking Down The Chargers Dig at Watson, Browns

Watson has been named the defendant in 22 civil cases alleging sexual misconduct that ranges from harassment to assault. All those cases remain active. Alleged victims also filed 10 criminal complaints against the former Houston Texans QB across two Texas counties, though grand juries after hearing the evidence decided earlier this year not to file any charges against Watson.

Despite the fact that no legal action will be taken against Watson, he is still likely to face a suspension. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on “The Rich Eisen Show” in March that if Watson can resolve the 22 civil cases against him, he will probably be looking at something in the neighborhood of a six-game suspension.

However, if Watson remains unwilling to settle the cases, which is the quarterback’s current stance as he continues to maintain his innocence, the NFL may decide to place him on paid leave.

I think at the right moment, at the right time, [Watson and his attorneys] make settlement offers. They come up with a way to properly resolve these cases. The one thing that I think Watson’s camp needs to understand — and I’m not sure that they did as of a week ago, maybe they do now — if there’s 22 cases pending when the season rolls around, there’s a real good chance he’s ending up on paid leave. Twenty-two is too many. One or two, what can you do? Who can stop anyone from suing anyone else for anything? You get to 22, you’re at the point where something happened that shouldn’t have happened here, and we’re not going to let this guy play until these cases are resolved. To the extent that [Watson] thinks he’s going to get suspended six games and everything is going to be fine, he may not play for a full year. And then next year he would get suspended, and then it would be over. So that’s something he needs to factor into his intention, or not, to settle these cases.

Browns, Chargers Played Epic Game Early in 2021 NFL Season

The Browns and the Chargers are both generally considered up-and-coming teams in the AFC, though both were left on the outside looking in at last year’s playoffs. Even despite that, there is a budding rivalry between the franchises.

The teams played last season, also in Week 5, in a high-scoring shootout in Los Angeles. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chargers edged out the Browns 47-42 by scoring a touchdown with 3 minutes and 15 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter.