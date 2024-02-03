Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Browns’ Future

Deshaun Watson has full confidence in Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry when it comes to managing the cap and adding talent this offseason.

On paper, the Browns are in a precarious-looking situation. Over the Cap has the Browns in the red by $19.6 million. However, Cleveland is expected to make some moves this offseason with restructures and extensions that will give them some flexibility this offseason.

Watson has made it clear that he’d like the Browns to go big-game hunting for a top-tier wide receiver to pair with Amari Cooper. He made a public pitch to pending Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Watson doubled down on his push for Higgins — and any high-caliber receiver — on the latest edition of his “QB Unplugged” show with Quincy Avery.

“Of course I want Tee. S**t, I want all the top receivers if I can,” Watson said on the show, which went live on February 2. “But at the end of the day, I’m just throwing a little nugget out there. Who knows what’s going to happen? I don’t control that or free agency, who we bring in.”

Shortly after making that statement, Watson expressed confidence in Berry’s long-term planning.

“All this is all planned. If you really listen to Andrew Berry, he’s telling you the gameplan, the blueprint,” Watson said. “We’re straight, we know exactly what we’re doing for the next five years.”

Browns Not Concerned About Deshaun Watson’s Contract

One of the significant moves the Browns can make this offseason is restructuring Watson’s contract. He’s set to count $63.9 million against the cap in each of the next three seasons. Cleveland could create around $33 million in cap space by restructuring Watson’s contract.

It’s on the table but Berry is not ready to talk about it just yet.

“I’ll be honest, I’m not there yet,” Berry told Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “It’s not a necessity (to lower that), but it just kind of depends on how we put the plan together.”

Watson stands as Berry’s biggest gamble. The Browns gave up three first-round picks to land Watson and also handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Through two seasons, Watson has played in 12 games and his play on the field has been uneven.

Berry feels “good” about Watson but cited health as the most important thing for him going forward.

“We feel good about Deshaun,” Berry said. “I think the biggest thing is just him staying on the field, keeping (him) on the field. Each year, we really do try and do as much self-assessment as possible on every area of the operation. So in good years and bad years, (we) will probably always tinker somewhere to some degree with what we think is best. But in terms of just Deshaun in particular, we’re excited. We just want to make sure he’s healthy.”

Deshaun Watson on Schedule for Return From Injury

Watson played in just six games last season, missing time with two separate shoulder injuries. He had season-ending shoulder surgery on November 21 and has been rehabbing ever since.

Watson expects to be on the field for training camp and most of the Browns’ offseason workouts.

“Probably another four to five weeks on the front end,” Watson said at the end of January. “And then for sure another three weeks after that. So between the three-to-four month range is where we start throwing … so I would say probably April. Hopefully, if everything goes all well I’ll be able to do spring. We’ll see when we get closer to that.”

Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.