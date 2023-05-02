Deshaun Watson Makes a Promise in Latest IG Video

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson made a promise to his teammates and Browns fans in his latest Instagram video that is a supercut of him working out with the team this spring.

Deshaun Watson Vowed That He’s ‘Just Getting Started’ in New Video

https://www.instagram.com/p/CruBlFcMMdr/

In a montage put together by video creator Nick in the Cut and set to “Mud” by 3oh Black ft. Lil’ Baby, Watson works out at practice, showing off some impressive skills and workout regimen.

At the end of the video, he says to the camera, “I will never understand, you know what I’m saying, where other players going to. I ain’t nowhere close, I’m just getting started.”

In the comments, his teammates are fired up. New Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore wrote, “T me up!” and linebacker Matthew Adams wrote, “#In4wetrust” with orange and brown hearts. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden added, “QB 1 I’m Sliding Whitcha.”

Even some rivals were getting in on the fun. Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman DJ Reader, who is also Watson’s former Clemson teammate, wrote, “Hell yeah, 4,” and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron added, “Legend Dawg!

Former Clemson teammate, tight end Durrell Barry wrote, “Finna get scary. Like scary movie scary!” And one fan simply wrote, “Super Bowl SZN.”

And former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett couldn’t help but give Watson some guff over the yellow writing on the video, writing, “With a highlighter tho?”

Watson Says He Knows Who He Is & He’s Ready to Prove It

https://www.youtube.com/live/fueHYK4baSU?feature=share&t=4594

When Watson takes the field for the Browns at the start of the 2023 season, it will be his first full season since 2020 after he was accused of sexual assault by over two dozen women. Almost all of them have since been settled out of court. The Browns signed Watson in the spring of 2022 and he played in six games for them at the end of the 2022 season after serving an 11-game suspension for the off-the-field legal issues.

In his postseason workout program press conference, Watson said that last year was a bit of a “whirlwind,” but this year he is working hard and feels ahead of the game.

“I have a vision that me, the staff, and this organization want to go in. Last year, it was just a whirlwind, but it was a good learning lesson for myself and for me to be able to grow. Coming in this year, I’m ahead of the game from where I was previously,” said Watson, adding, “Last year, I had only been to Cleveland twice — when I came on a pre-visit and when we played. Outside of that, it was my first time up here with everything going on. All of that is in the past, like I said before, and I’m looking to move forward with my life and my career, just being able to really plant myself in this community, this city, and also in this organization for a very long time. Win a whole bunch of games.”

He also said that he tries not to listen to the outside noise because he knows how talented he is and that’s what he is focused on.

“I know who I am, this organization knows who I am and the guys that I play with know who I am,” said Watson. “Everyone has their own opinions of what they want to say or how they want to – just the fact of last year. At the end of the day, I have an opportunity to go out there and prove what I need to prove in 2023. That’s what I’m focused on. I’m not focused on what anybody else has to say.”