Browns Name Starting QB Between Watson, Flacco Heading into Offseason

The Cleveland Browns looming quarterback controversy is a controversy no more, just one day following the franchise’s blowout playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with media members on Sunday, January 14, and named Deshaun Watson the team’s starter moving forward.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson: "He's doing great in his rehab. I'm confident he'll be ready to roll." States the obvious, that Watson is his starting QB going forward. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 14, 2024

“#Browns Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson: ‘He’s doing great in his rehab. I’m confident he’ll be ready to roll,'” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com posted to X. “States the obvious, that Watson is his starting QB going forward.”

Joe Flacco’s Future with Browns Uncertain After Playoff Disaster

Meanwhile Joe Flacco, who led the Browns to a 4-1 record down the stretch and into the playoffs, is bound for free agency in March. Stefanski also spoke about Flacco Sunday, in glowing terms, but did not indicate one way or the other as to whether the QB might be back in Cleveland next season.

“Joe was awesome for this football team,” Stefanski said, per Cabot. “Did a great job. Battled like crazy. Joe is going to work through everything this offseason. Had a great meeting with Joe.”

Flacco took the Browns offense to new heights in terms of pushing the ball down the field and using play action effectively during his five regular-season starts. He finished the year with 1,616 yards, 13 TDs and 8 INTs, per Pro Football Reference.

However, it was Flacco’s propensity for turnovers that cost Cleveland huge as the team attempted to mount a second-half comeback against the Texans. The Browns kicked off to begin the third quarter down 10 points. The defense stood up and got the ball back quickly.

Flacco took over and drove the team down the field before throwing a crucial interception that Texans cornerback Steven Nelson returned 82 yards for a touchdown. Then, linebacker Christian Harris returned a second pick for a 36-yard touchdown on the Browns’ ensuing drive, slamming the door on Cleveland’s postseason and potentially on Flacco’s tenure with the team.

Deshaun Watson on Track to Return to Browns on Schedule from Shoulder Surgery

Watson did not appear to have the locker room presence or the connection to his teammates or the Browns fanbase that Flacco was able to conjure. That said, Watson’s on-field success was similar to Flacco’s before a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery knocked Watson out for the season in November.

Watson produced a 5-1 record as a starter, throwing for 1,115 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs. His season is somewhat difficult to gauge given the injury problems that plagued him for much of the year, even when he was playing. Stefanski addressed on Saturday the incomplete grade Watson earned in 2023.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson in tweaked system this season: Such a small sample size. We all know what he's capable of. We're excited for the future. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 14, 2024

“#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson in tweaked system this season: Such a small sample size,” Scott Petrak of Browns Zone reported on X. “We all know what he’s capable of. We’re excited for the future.”

Stefanski added that Watson is on pace to return from his shoulder surgery on the timetable the team determined two months ago.

“#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says Deshaun Watson on schedule, if not ahead of schedule, in rehab from surgery to fix broken bone in shoulder,” Petrak reported.