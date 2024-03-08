Browns QB Deshaun Watson Put on Notice After Joe Flacco News

If Joe Flacco returns to the Cleveland Browns next season, an insider has cautioned that it will escalate the pressure on Deshaun Watson, an aspect the team needs to consider carefully.

After a strong stint with the Browns, Flacco is heading into free agency in hopes of finding a starting gig. If not, the Browns are at the top of his list when it comes to being a backup.

The Browns are open to a reunion but there’s no doubt that having Flacco around will create some tension — especially if Watson struggles in his return from injury.

“This is the year that Deshaun Watson — if he is ever going to justify that deal — this is the year,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said on Thursday, March 7. “It helps to have somebody who can play like Joe Flacco did. Does it help Deshaun Watson though to have Joe Flacco around, especially if he struggles at any point in the season?

“They don’t need those Browns fans chanting ‘Flacco, Flacco, Flacco’ any time Deshaun Watson throws an incomplete pass.”

Flacco recently turned 39 years old. Despite his strong performance last season, Florio is not sure the market will be there for Flacco in free agency.

“The best thing he can hope for is being a short-term band-aid while a team figures out who they will draft in the first round,” Florio said. “Most of these other teams that need quarterbacks want to go young. If 28 is too old for these teams, 39 is too old for these teams as well.”

Browns Internally May Want to ‘Move on’ From Joe Flacco

Flacco has earned the right to return to the Browns. He recorded a 4-1 record as the starter, passed for over 300 yards in four straight games and tossed 13 touchdown passes. And Flacco has openly gushed about his time in Cleveland.

“I can tell you that, all things equal, Cleveland is definitely the place that I would feel best about,” Flacco said during an interview on Sirius XM on Wednesday, March 6. “Then you have to get into the world of, is somebody actually going to give me a chance to play, and all the different things that go into that.

“But I can’t help but have a special feeling about Cleveland, just because of the few weeks that I spent there and how great the city was. And, listen, at the end of the day, I don’t necessarily want that to be a huge part of, or all of the decision. But I do think it will factor into the decision, if I end up having a decision to make.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry has publiclly backed the idea of Flacco returning to be a veteran backup. He also said that he’s given “zero” consideration to how it could cause tension in the locker room. However, Florio believes the Browns’ plans internally might be a bit different.

“If you get the truth from the people who run the show, they’d probably like to just say thanks for the memories and move on,” Florio said. “If I’m Andrew Berry, I’m probably hoping someone comes along and offers him something we can’t.”

Deshaun Watson Needs Big Year With Browns

The blockbuster 2022 deal to land Watson has not paid off for the Browns so far. Cleveland gave up a trio of first-round picks and handed Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract.

The Browns continue to back Watson but perhaps having some competition internally could do him good.

“Do they want Watson to be so comfortable that he feels like he’s the man and PJ Walker and (Dorian Thompson-Robinson) don’t have any chance of stealing his job? Or do they want to go red poker time,” PFT’s Chris Simms said to Florio. “Like, do we need to have a red-hot poker here. Keep someone else in the QB room that keeps him on edge. Maybe it’s better that way and he’ll be on his game to a different level. Maybe he’ll go, ‘Damn, Joe Flacco is here. If I don’t play good, I’m going to be on the bench and the fans will be cheering for him.’ Those are the elements Cleveland has to deal with.”

Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns. He’s played in just 12 games over two seasons due to suspension and injury.