Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence After Browns Struggle to Victory

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could do nothing but watch as his new team struggled to eke out a road win in Carolina Week 1.

Ultimately, backup Jacoby Brissett was able to lead the Browns on a late game drive into the far reaches of field goal range, relying on the leg of rookie Cade York to boot a 58-yard kick for the win in the final seconds. York came through, nailing down the win for Cleveland, and Watson loved every nail-biting minute of it.

The suspended QB took to Instagram following the narrow victory over the Panthers to celebrate with his teammates in the only way that he is currently allowed, as Watson is also banned from being on the sidelines during games.

Watson shared a post to his Instagram story that featured an image of All Pro Myles Garrett and a caption about York’s game-winning kick. Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report tweeted a screen grab of Watson’s Instagram feed on Sunday.

Watson’s Personal QB Coach Roasts Mayfield After Browns’ Win

Watson didn’t get personal with the competition, led by Baker Mayfield, but members of his camp had no issues going after the former Browns quarterback publicly.

Jake Trotter of ESPN retweeted a post from Quincy Avery, Watson’s personal QB coach, who is not employed by the Browns.

Deshaun Watson's personal QB coach… https://t.co/mNTP0xyy3r — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 11, 2022

“That’s the Baker we know and love!” Avery wrote.

One member of the Browns’ front office also piled on following an up and down game from Mayfield, which saw him struggle from the start but come back to pull the Panthers into the lead by one point with just over a minute left to play in regulation.

“YES! HUGE TEAM WIN!! 1-0 #Browns,” Browns Executive Vice President J.W. Johnson tweeted. “The locker was Off The Leash. 😉#CFB.”

The phrase “off the leash” was a reference to t-shirts Mayfield made for sale ahead of the matchup, which employed that same slogan next to a graphic of a broken dog collar. The design was widely viewed in Cleveland as a shot at his former team.

Browns’ Quarterback Play Must Improve in Watson’s Absence

The Browns now head home with a good chance to move to 2-0 on the season, as the New York Jets and backup quarterback Joe Flacco come to Cleveland next Sunday.

But even if the Browns can secure back-to-back victories to begin the season, the team is well aware that its quarterback play must improve if the Browns hope to remain competitive over Watson’s 11-game suspension. No one was more aware of that following the game than Brissett, who Trotter reported was “getting emotional” during the postgame press conference, as the QB acknowledged the need to better control his emotions on the field.

“We made the right plays at the right time,” Brissett said.

While that is true, particularly on the final drive of the game, Brissett was just 18 of 34 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, per ESPN. Those kind of numbers aren’t likely to get the job done as the Browns’ schedule ratchets up with divisional opponents like the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as non-divisional matchups that include the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the coming weeks.