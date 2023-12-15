Deshaun Watson Predicted to be ʻDoneʻ With Browns

The Cleveland Browns‘ significant investment in Deshaun Watson is being questioned following his recent injury, with at least one NFL figure expressing doubts about his future.

Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the Baltimore Ravens on November 12. He also missed time earlier in the season with a separate shoulder injury.

The Browns traded for Watson during the 2022 offseason, giving up a treasure trove of first-round picks. Cleveland also handed him an unprecedented five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million extension. Through two seasons, Watson will have played in just 12 games.

Mike Sando of The Athletic polled 50 coaches and executives to rank the league’s quarterbacks. One of the voters is not bullish on Watson regaining the Pro Bowl form he showed with the Houston Texans.

“Yeah, I think he’s done,” the voter told Sando. “He has always been a guy who holds the ball. He has always pressured himself. They need to call the game with him like they need to call it without him: heavy screen game, heavy run game, 12 personnel, quarterback keepers.”

Watson had some solid games for the Browns this season but never established himself among the elite quarterbacks in the league. He completed 61.4% of his passes this season for 1,115 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The Browns don’t have any recourse when it comes to Watson’s contract. He’s linked to the team through the 2026 season.

Joe Flacco’s Play Revs Up Deshaun Watson Criticism

The Browns initially named rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starter following Watson’s season-ending injury. However, the team also added veteran Joe Flacco as a veteran option.

The door opened for Flacco to start after Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos. And in two starts, Flacco has performed at a high level, totaling 565 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Flacco’s play has brought Watson into the criticism crosshairs, with some calling out the Browns’ franchise QB on social media.

“Joe Flacco isn’t a starting QB anymore, but it’s wild how much better he is than Deshaun Watson,” one fan wrote on X. “It’s a SIGNIFICANT upgrade despite Flacco barely knowing the offense and being about five years removed from being a decent QB.”

Others pointed to the hefty sum the Browns had to give up to land Watson.

“Imagine trading three firsts and guaranteeing Deshaun Watson a quarter of a billion dollars when you could have just signed Joe Flacco off the street,” another fan tweeted.

Browns legend Josh Cribbs recently came to Watson’s defense, saying the narrative should not be about him right now.

“Something that strikes me as a problem — fans are deflating the moment by throwing shade at Deshaun Watson and saying, ‘You know, we got Joe Flacco off the bench. He wasn’t rusty. Why was Deshaun rusty.’ Trying to compare the two,” Cribbs said on The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs. “Deshaun had two years off and had all these issues. It’s a significant difference. Joe Flacco was playing last year. He beat the Browns last year. … He’s what I like to call a super veteran. He’s over 10 years older than Deshaun, has been to a Super Bowl and has truly been there, done that. So I think that it’s unfair.”

Browns Ink Joe Flacco to 1-Year Deal With Incentives

The Browns finally signed Flacco to the 53-man roster on Thursday, December 14. He had previously been elevated from the practice squad.

The deal is for the rest of the season and has some interesting incentives for Flacco, which are all based on winning, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Flacco will make $75,000 for each of the remaining four regular-season games he wins this season,” Schefter tweeted. “Should Cleveland advance to the postseason, Flacco would make $250,000 for a wild-card win, $500,000 for a divisional-playoff win, $1 million for an AFC Championship game win and $2 million for a Super Bowl win. The deal expires after this season when, once again, Flacco will be a free agent.”

Flacco and the Browns will look to improve their playoff position with a win on Sunday against the visiting Chicago Bears.