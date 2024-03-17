Browns QB Deshaun Watson Questioned After Latest Signing

The Cleveland Browns added veteran Tyler Huntley to their quarterback room on Sunday, raising questions about Deshaun Watson’s return timeline.

Watson had season-ending surgery in November to repair a fractured glenoid bone in his right throwing shoulder. All indications have been that Watson is ahead of schedule in his rehab. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated his $230 million quarterback would be ready to roll in the spring.

“He’s champing at the bit, but he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do when it comes to what the doctors are telling him as he rehabs through this, but he’ll be ready to roll,” Stefanski said in January.

The addition of Huntley has created some questions about that timeline. The Browns now have four quarterbacks on the roster: Watson, Huntley, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

“Adding a second backup QB in a week (third total) makes you at least wonder about the injury timeline on the starter,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote on X. “No games until September but adding Tyler Huntley and Winston is just strange. Maybe it’s good business after last year, but it’s strange.”

The Browns also used four quarterbacks last offseason: Watson, Thompson-Robinson, Kellen Mond, and Joshua Dobbs.

Browns Not Taking Any Risk With Deshaun Watson

As noted by Jackson, Watson is the starter when healthy. There’s no question about that. Huntley, Winston and Thompson-Robinson will battle it out for the backup role.

The lurking question is when Watson will be indeed “ready to roll.” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Browns needed an extra arm for their offseason workouts when Watson will likely be limited.

“The Browns will err on the side of caution, and will give [Watson] all the time he needs to regain his form,” Cabot said after the Huntley signing. “He’s their $230 million investment, with the first two of five seasons mostly a wash, and they won’t take any chances with his pivotal third season.”

Watson addressed his rehab on the most recent episode of his “QB Unplugged” show alongside his private QB coach, Quincy Avery.

“Rehab is going good. 16 weeks out — four months. Should be throwing again real, real soon,” Watson said. “Feeling excited about that. Thank god for the speedy process on the healing part. Just staying on track. If we can do that we’ll be just fine.”

Deshaun Watson Believes Browns Have Super Bowl Potential

After two turbulent seasons, Watson is excited to get back on the field with his team. He’s played in just 12 games since arriving in Cleveland back in 2022 via a blockbuster deal.

The Browns have done some work to build up his arsenal of pass-catchers. That includes Pro Bowlers David Njoku and Amari Cooper, as well as Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy. The Browns did not sign a big-name free agent wide receiver but made the move for Jeudy — a former first-round pick — prior to free agency opening up.

Watson is pleased with the Browns’ current situation and believes the team can compete for a Super Bowl if it stays healthy.

“We got the pieces [to win a Super Bowl] we just have to put it all together,” Watson said on QB Unplugged. “Once we all get healthy and get the opportunity to be on the field at the same time for a full season, we have the chance to do it.

“We have the defense, we have the offense, we have the special teams, the culture and the fanbase to do it. We got everything (in place), we just have to go out and do it.”

According to FanDuel odds, Cleveland is +4,000 to win the Super Bowl next year. That puts the Browns in the middle of the pack in terms of contenders.